Just 6 of the Most Divisive Design Trends From 2021

No matter how popular a trend is, there are always two sides to the equation. For every ardent supporter of a design concept, there's likely someone who just plain dislikes it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This past year, we saw decor lovers taking more risks than ever in their spaces, leading to the rise of a few unexpected trends — some of which have divided the world of interiors. From quirky, cartoonish motifs to your grandmother's favorite kitchen decor, here are the most controversial design trends of 2021.

1. Cardens

All across social media this year, people showed off their "cardens," or car gardens. Yes — people are creating in-car gardens, and however cute it might look for the 'gram, it's not the best idea. The biggest problem is that keeping loose dirt, gravel, and plants in your car is a safety hazard. One hard stop and all that debris can go flying into your eyes! Plus, the environment inside a car is not ideal for plants.

2. Cloud Decor

For some people, clouds are a fun, whimsical design addition, and we've certainly seen the motif pop up everywhere this year, especially in home decor product lines. But for others, it gives off ​Toy Story​ vibes — which is fine for a kid's room, but maybe not the right fit for every adult.

3. DIY Tiled Furniture

We love a good DIY furniture trend, as long as it's relatively easy to accomplish ​and​ maintain. This year, we noticed many crafty design lovers tiling all sorts of furniture, from desks to end tables. While we totally respect the nod to '70s decor, there's just one issue — cleaning grout is a royal pain (think about your bathroom or kitchen floors!). While some visually love this trend, others might not see it as worth the potential maintenance.

Advertisement

4. Skirted Kitchen Cabinets

In general, kitchens are messy places, which is why most people avoid putting too many textiles in there — cooking splatters and odors are a real concern. But that hasn't stopped some designers from reinvigorating a retro design trend: skirted cabinets. A favorite of grandparents everywhere, the skirts might be a little ​too​ old-school for some, while others are happy to embrace the grandmillennial look.

5. Mushroom Decor

As with cloud motifs, mushroom motifs rose to stardom in 2021. Sure, fungi can be fun, but some might consider mushrooms to be a little too juvenile or psychedelic for their home decor schemes.

6. Black-Bottom Pools

If you're looking to make a statement with your swimming pool, opt for a black bottom. Of course, there is something a little unsettling about the abyss-like look, which makes us nervous to dive in head-first. And you never know what might be lurking beneath the surface. That's not ​usually​ a problem with backyard pools, unless you live in alligator-riddled Florida — but even then, you should be able to spot any wildlife pretty easily, since the water itself isn't changed.