Cloud Motifs Are the Whimsical Trend Your Home's Missing

By Eva Recinos May 15, 2021
While you might associate clouds and cloud-like shapes with nurseries or kids' rooms, we're here to tell you things could be different. Lately, we've noticed clouds making appearances in chic Instagram spaces and decor brands alike.

If you're feeling like your own head has been in the clouds lately, check out some of our fave cloud decor that could work in a chic, modern space.

1. Wodlen Creative Cloud Hanging Wall Mirror, $32.45

For all your modern cottagecore needs, this mirror adds a lovely element. Style it on a bookshelf with your fave items for an eclectic look.

2. Mou Mou Fluffy Clouds Candles, $32.99

We're all about quirky candles and this pair definitely meets the criteria. Style them with clear candle holders or grab a colorful vessel for even more punch.

3. Edie Parker Wavy Placemat Set in Amethyst, $95

Though described as "wavy," we're getting major cloud vibes from these Edie Parker acrylic placemats. They come in a set of two and are super easy to clean.

4. West Elm Marble Cloud Bookends, $80

Classy clouds are totally a thing — if this West Elm find is any indicator.

5. Rice D K Cloud Print Melamine Cup, $9.49

Open shelves? Show off your cloud cups, along with other bright dinnerware, for a playful look.

6. Blue Hare Studios Porcelain Cloud Ring Dish, $13.93

Keep all those valuables in one place thanks to this whimsical tray.

7. IKEA Upplyst LED Wall Lamp, $14.99

Why do kids get to have all the fun? We can see this cloud lamp working in an artsy grown-up space, too.

8. Grafton Yard Green Cloud Candle, $63.45

While these Instagram-popular candles are currently sold out, you can follow the brand for updates.

9. Milo Baughman Memphis Coffee Table, $3,500

Okay, here's an item that combines vintage vibes with cloud shapes. For serious Memphis Design lovers, this coffee table with a glass top is an absolute gem.

Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com

