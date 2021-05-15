Cloud Motifs Are the Whimsical Trend Your Home's Missing

While you might associate clouds and cloud-like shapes with nurseries or kids' rooms, we're here to tell you things could be different. Lately, we've noticed clouds making appearances in chic Instagram spaces and decor brands alike.

If you're feeling like your own head has been in the clouds lately, check out some of our fave cloud decor that could work in a chic, modern space.

For all your modern cottagecore needs, this mirror adds a lovely element. Style it on a bookshelf with your fave items for an eclectic look.

We're all about quirky candles and this pair definitely meets the criteria. Style them with clear candle holders or grab a colorful vessel for even more punch.

Though described as "wavy," we're getting major cloud vibes from these Edie Parker acrylic placemats. They come in a set of two and are super easy to clean.

Classy clouds are totally a thing — if this West Elm find is any indicator.

Open shelves? Show off your cloud cups, along with other bright dinnerware, for a playful look.

Keep all those valuables in one place thanks to this whimsical tray.

Why do kids get to have all the fun? We can see this cloud lamp working in an artsy grown-up space, too.

While these Instagram-popular candles are currently sold out, you can follow the brand for updates.