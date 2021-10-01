Soak Up the Fall Vibes In This Cozy DIY Patio Reading Nook

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Ah, fall — the season of crisp air and cozy spaces. There's no better time of year for curling up outdoors with a snuggly blanket, a great book, and a piping hot latte.

To enjoy the best of fall weather at home, we wanted to create a welcoming porch area where we could enjoy reading (or just relaxing) outside in the cooler temps, but feel still comfortable and warm. One trip to Walmart was all it took to collect everything we needed to clean the space up, decorate it for fall, and really welcome in those cozy vibes.

The Before

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Weathering had certainly gotten the best of this porch space, leaving behind an unsightly build-up of mildew, weeds, and leaves. And the intense summer heat wasn't exactly kind to the potted plants either, essentially reducing them to shriveled stems. In other words: The area was not exactly an inviting place to read and relax while taking in the cool autumn air.

Start with a clean slate.

To freshen up the space, we started by weed eating around the edges of the pavers and leaf blowing all of the fallen debris away. We followed up with pressure washing the siding, awnings, and pavers to remove the grime that had built up from the previous season. Even without any fall decor, the porch was starting to look revived and ready for a new season.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Paint your door.

Though cleaning certainly made a huge difference in brightening up the porch, the door was in desperate need of a paint job. So we seized the opportunity to try a bold new paint color: Glidden High Endurance Plus Exterior Paint and Primer in Onyx Black. We opted to paint both the screen door and front door the same color for a cohesive and sleek look.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Install new fixtures.

To give our curb appeal an extra boost, we installed a gorgeous new cone-shaped sconce and floating house numbers. We went for a matte black finish on these fixtures to coordinate with the new door color, and we're pretty smitten with how they pop against the white siding.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Create cozy seating.

A reading nook definitely needs great seating, and these Adirondack chairs offer both comfort and aesthetic. Soften them up with a few throw pillows and blankets, and tuck a small table nearby to hold all of your reading essentials, like your favorite coffee mug or eyeglasses. Pull the seating area together with a weatherproof rug that anchors the space. On cooler days, an outdoor fireplace is must-have fall item that will keep you warm and add extra ambience while you read.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Add a few new plants.

Fill out empty corners with a bit of greenery. Opt for hardy plants that can withstand the fluctuation in temperatures and won't need constant attention. We chose a mixture of succulents and grasses that will stay green throughout the season and require minimal watering, and mums are another great fall option if you're looking for a bit more color. The black and tan planters (which are resin but look like rattan) take your plants to new heights, and the neutral coloring coordinates well with simple terra cotta pots.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Offer an ode to autumn.

Even if traditional fall colors aren't exactly your jam, you can still give a nod to the season with a few artisanal pumpkins sprinkled throughout the space. We love how the soft hues of these sage green and creamy white pumpkins harmonize with our plants and terra cotta planters.

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse

Now all you have you to do is grab your book, pour a mug of your favorite hot beverage, and enjoy your cozy fall reading nook!