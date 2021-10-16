10 Home Products That Are Meghan Markle-Approved

Just because you might not be decorating a wing of Buckingham Palace, that doesn't mean you don't fancy yourself the royal of your own abode. With a taste classic and refined, you look towards the royal family for style inspiration, and we have the products that are Duchess approved.

Classically stylish and a true tastemaker, we're turning to Meghan Markle for our next home and lifestyle products (though we can't be a Duchess, we can shop like one). Looking to add some elegance to your shopping cart? These 10 Meghan Markle-approved products are guaranteed to add a royal touch to your home and life.

A Diptyque candle has always, to me, signified having your life together. This idea has only further been reinforced by Meghan Markle's loyalty to the luxury candle brand. She was rumored to have lit these the day of her wedding — filling the historic St. George's Chapel with her favorite scent — and, more recently, royal-family fans spotted the Tuberose candle in the back of a video shot for ​America's Got Talent​.

There were plenty of iconic moments from the Oprah interview, but don't let the "Were you silent? Or silenc​ed​?" memes distract from the equally iconic patio the interview took place on. The Duke, Duchess, and interviewer Winfrey sat on Christopher Knight outdoor chairs that feature acacia wood, water-resistant cushions, and a slat design.

Not only is this nutrient-rich SuperLatte Meghan Markle-approved, but the company is Markle-backed. In 2020, Markle became a startup investor in the growing coffee company focused on fusing signature café drinks, like matcha, chai, and coffee, with superfoods and adaptogens. Clevr Blends' powdered lattes make waking up and nourishing your body simple.

Of course, the best way to make your Clevr Latte is with the brand's USB rechargeable frother. In an Instagram post, Oprah Winfrey revealed that Markle was sending her friends and neighbors Clevr Blend SuperLattes and an accompanying frother to celebrate the holidays. For less than $20, it can rid your matcha latte of the dreaded powder lumps and help you create the perfect top layer of foam.

Up your flower game by taking inspiration from Meghan and Harry's wedding day floral arrangements, which featured branches of beech, birch, hornbeam, white garden roses, peonies, and foxgloves. Though we don't have the contact for the royal florist, we do know that peonies make Meghan "endlessly happy." To add that happiness to your space, we recommend this blooming bouquet of pink and white peonies from The Bouqs Co.

When Meghan Markle stepped out in Santa Barbara to work with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit distributing essentials like clothing, food, school supplies, and hygiene products to families in need, she was masked up in Royal Jelly Harlem's design. The Black-owned business based out of New York City sells everything from clothing to furniture to (now) masks in eye-catching prints.

Markle isn't always forward about her favorite products, so sometimes you must do a ​little​ searching. And after a September 2020 interview from her Santa Barbara home, we noticed a popular house plant taking up residence in the back. Next to her stone fireplace was a towering fiddle leaf fig, the perfect piece for the earth-toned, nature-inspired room.

Another item we noticed in Meghan's tranquil office space was a white crystal, identified with Natural Healing Gems as a milky quartz crystal. According to Minerals Kingdom, the milky quartz is meant to rid a room or person of negative emotions and thoughts. Make your workspace a negativity-free zone with your own milky quartz crystal from Etsy shop The Diamond Seller.

Vogue spoke with the Duchess of Sussex about her 10 beauty essentials, and we couldn't help but be drawn to the affordability of this product. Nivea's skin firming hydration cream promises improved skin firmness in two weeks and comes in at under $20.

In videos filmed in the royal family's living room, we've noticed an assortment of striped farmhouse pillows behind Meghan. Paired with other rustic elements — like nesting prints and furniture made of natural wood — the room serves as farmhouse style inspiration. While the exact pillows have not been confirmed, we found a pretty convincing dupe on West Elm.