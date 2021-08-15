Why You Should Always Pack a 'First Night Box' When Moving

Moving is a pain for so many reasons, but nothing is more satisfying than seeing all your boxes and furniture inside your new home ... Unless, you have no idea where your essentials are. We've all been there. In the stress of moving, you forgot to set aside the items you'd need for the very first night in your place. Or, all of these items are in separate boxes, which means you have to spend time hunting them down.

To combat the stress that is trying to get settled in your new residence for the first time, TikTok user @restyleliving opened our eyes to a genius concept: the first night box. "This is the box you place all your first night essentials in, and boy did this come in handy for us," the user says, adding that this box allowed them to spend the night relaxing instead of frantically searching for necessities.

Essentially, the first night box is a container you set aside for everything you'd need on day one in your new place. In @restyleliving's first night box, for instance, they packed:

Bedding

Shower curtain

Towels

Clothing

Cleaning supplies

First aid kit

Tools

Toilet paper

Scissors

Paper towels

What else can you pack in your first night box?

Other included items could be plates, cups, utensils, hand soap, phone and computer chargers, cleaning rags, medication, and shower products. Think about what you plan on doing during the first night in your new place and then add whatever items you'd need to accomplish that to-do list.

In the comments section, @restyleliving adds that they also set aside a suitcase with a week's worth of clothing in it. So in case they don't get to unpacking their closet right away, at least they will have enough apparel to get them through the first week in their brand new space.

Thanks to @restyleliving, we now know how to make that first day of moving so much easier.