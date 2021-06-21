Exactly What You Need to Make Outdoor Dining a Breeze While Camping

If your family loves to camp, no stranger to cooking over a fire (or, you just love the smoky flavor of campfire food). And while it does have its charm, that doesn't mean it's easy.

Unpredictable weather, lack of electricity and all the planning ahead can make cooking outdoors challenging to tackle — but not if you have these outdoor dining essentials from Walmart. From a fancy prep space to a portable sink, these are the items that can make outdoor fine dining a reality.

"I prefer to stand while I eat," said just about no one ever. Packing enough chairs for everyone is a must for meal time, and these ones have built-in coolers for drinks so you can always have a cold beverage on hand.

This portable prep space is like having a kitchen island on the go. It's got a windscreen to protect your in-process food, and plenty of cubbies for when you're setting up camp for multiple days.

Going hiking for the day? This cooler backpack makes it easy to pack a lunch and drinks, and carry them with you for a meal with a view. Pro tip: Take turns carrying it!

Image Credit: Walmart

Having the sun shining directly in your eyes is not the most comfortable mealtime reality, which is why a canopy is a campsite must. Stick your table underneath, and you've got an official campsite dining room.

When your stomach starts growling after the sun goes down, you'll appreciate having a lantern or two with you. This one's battery powered (so don't forget to pack those, too!) and has high- and low-light settings.

A staple for any camping trip, this four-piece tableware set covers off on all the practical things you'd need at mealtime: spoons, forks, knives, plates, bowls and mugs. They're durable, but compact and lightweight, too.

There's always the option to start a campfire, but if you just want to whip up a quick meal (like boiling water for pasta, for example), a portable stove is super handy to have on hand.

While it might seem unnecessary, a portable sink can make the worst part of mealtime (washing dishes) a lot easier. And because it collapses down to just two inches in height, it's super easy to pack. Come dinnertime, you'll be glad you did.