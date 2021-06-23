5 Ways to Design a Healthy, Happy Home, According to Bobby Berk

Image Credit: Photo by Luke Fontana/Courtesy of Bobby Berk Welcome to Healthy Home: This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

If you've seen even a single episode of ​Queer Eye​, then you know that design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk has a way with transforming any space into a healthy, happy haven. That's exactly why we reached out to Berk for Hunker's very own Healthy Home series, so that we could get his expert take on the holistic trends we should all be on the lookout for.

Below, you'll find the Healthy Home trends Berk is loving — along with his expert advice for approaching each style. For more information about the designer, you can check out his website, Instagram, and collection with A.R.T. Furniture.

1. Create Multifunctional Spaces

"Spaces have become more than just what they're meant for — kitchens have now become workstations and the spare bedroom has been transformed into a place of meditation," Berk says. "I have loved to see this trend flourish as individuals become much more resourceful with what they have and the walls they live in. As so many people have been inside of their homes longer, using the space as a multipurpose one brings in not only dynamic uses but makes for practical choices."

​Berk's advice:​ "Find a couple of areas in your home you can 'work' from. This wouldn't be to create a full-blown office, but changing up where you work daily can lead to more inspiring workdays and can positively impact your day-to-day. Whether you work from a coffee table in the living room or a counter space in your kitchen, just add a candle, plug in your headphones, and get to work!"

2. Shop Small

"I love shopping small, and places like Etsy are an easy way to brighten a space and bring a smile to a small business owner. Shopping small will never go out of style, but I love seeing how much easier it is for my clients and my community to do so. It's now just as easy as shopping anywhere else," Berk says. "There is no greater feeling than giving back, and by shopping locally through Etsy, your favorite IG account, or even within your own neighborhood, it's a satisfaction guarantee on both sides of the transaction."

​Berk's advice:​ "Start on Pinterest! It's a great way to find unique pieces and continue being inspired to begin your shop small search. Pinterest offers a genius 'think for you' algorithm that will feed you images based on what you pin. This makes shopping a cinch and it feels like you have a personal shopper. Stop, drop, and shop small!"

3. Explore Secondhand Shopping

"We have all gotten comfortable shopping from home, but shopping other people's homes is a very easy way to reduce your carbon footprint," explains Berk. "Options like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, flea markets, and even yard sales allow you to turn others' trash into your newest treasures. Many design elements in my projects are one-of-a-kind, sourced, and high-quality goods that I found at exceptional prices. I love seeing how people use these pieces in different ways throughout the home."

​Berk's advice:​ "Flex your DIY muscle by shopping at yard sales or on Craigslist. This is a great way to save money and just try something new without breaking the bank. While some pieces need a little TLC, the transformation and reward will be worth it and make the piece just like new."

4. Consider Plant Parenthood

"I am a self-proclaimed plant whisperer," says Berk. "I absolutely love greenery and I can keep plants thriving. While my husband, on the other hand, has a black thumb, I have loved taking the time this past year to share in the importance of botanical care and how easy it is to do. Plants not only always add an element of design flare, but they also clean the air and bring serenity to any space."

​Berk's advice:​ "Having a hard time knowing which plant is best for you? This plant trend has become so popular that brands are making it accessible for anyone. Places like The Sill or Bloomscape offer straight-to-your-door delivery with onsite teams that help pick a plant for your home based on your abilities to parent your plant and your unique space. Take a 'leaf' of faith and get growing!"

5. Research Color Psychology

"My aesthetic often veers more neutral. I love adding textures to a space to help it be dynamic, but I do love pops of colors and creating unexpected 'wow' factors," Berk states. "Research has shown that a specific color can be a factor in supporting your mood. For example, calming hues such as pale blues, pastel pinks, and soft greens could help to soothe you. If you need a boost, low, vibrant, and bright colors might be a helpful contributor. The psychology behind color is fascinating and I often look to colors to help spice things up."

​Berk's advice:​ "Moderation is key! I love a pop wall or a pop dresser, but color doesn't need to be extravagant to support this theory. Bring in bright pillows, some art, or a throw and consider yourself … happy!"