These 8 Cooking Essentials Deserve a Place on Your Stove *And* Your Tablescape

Picking out cookware usually goes one of two ways: prioritizing function (why don't the most effective cooking tools ever look nice?) or prioritizing aesthetic (it's all fun and games until your picture-perfect pots get scorched by the stove on the first use).

But we say, why can't you have both? Now with Our Table™, the newest cookware line from Bed Bath & Beyond, you can. Specializing in modern cooking and dining essentials, the new collection lets you set up your kitchen to churn out delicious food, and look great doing it. And, if you sign up for a BEYOND+ membership, you can get free shipping and 20 percent off everything.

Even better? These must-haves are all so gorgeously crafted they can go from stovetop to tabletop, without looking out of place — so you can spend more time focusing on making memories with the people you're cooking for, and less time fussing over setting the table.

This is not your average nonstick cookware set. The matte black coloring looks sophisticated sitting on the stove, and the forged aluminum construction uses induction-compatible discs to deliver heat quickly and evenly for consistent cooking results.

Durable enough to become your go-to baking dish, but sleek enough to use solely as a serving plate, these midnight blue bakers (that also come in cherry red) are hard to beat. Plus, the enamel interior makes cleanup a breeze, so you can get back to family time.

Pro tip: When you have a bunch of leftover veggies you're not sure what to do with, throw them on a sheet pan to roast for about 45 minutes, plunk the shiny pan on the table and serve the roasted goodness over pasta or rice.

This rose-hued pizza stone is primed for DIY pizza nights. Let everyone pick their own toppings, and use the stainless steel serving tray to plop it right on the table so everyone can dig in while it's hot.

Though technically not a cooking tool, these kitchen towels (made with 100 percent organic fibers) look as lovely hanging from your oven as they will tucked under serving dishes for a pretty-yet-practical method for catching drips.

Make grown-up tea parties a thing with this sweet stoneware teapot you'll want to give a permanent spot beside your stove and/or as a centerpiece on your table.

A cast iron pan is possibly the most versatile cookware ever, since it can go from stovetop to oven to table for perfectly cooked, crisped, and presented dishes — every time.

Finish off your home-cooked meal with individual chocolate lava cakes, or take a stab at crème brûlée with these sweet ceramic ramekins that are surprisingly versatile. Dinner and dessert are (beautifully) served.