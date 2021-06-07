5 Summer Recipes and the Kitchen Tools (and Plating) You Need to Make Them Pretty and Perfect

The best summer recipes are two parts flavor and one part presentation. But let's face it, they never turn out as flavorful or photogenic when you don't have the right tools.
Luckily, Our Table™, Bed Bath & Beyond's newest line of affordable, classic-yet-modern cookware, can help with both the process and the presentation of your favorite summer dishes.
With everything from trusty bakeware to durable plates and bowls in earth-toned color palettes to beyond-useful gadgets, everything is built to stand the test of time — and to ensure all your hard work pays off with a photo-worthy spread.
Ready to get cooking? Keep reading for five crave-worthy summer recipes, plus the kitchen tools that will make them possible all season.
1. Chimichurri Steak
Unsurprisingly, we're starting with a recipe for the grill (what's more summery than a backyard cookout?), and this buttery grilled flank steak with a flavorful chimichurri sauce is a summer classic for a reason. Try out this recipe from The Modern Proper, which is filling-yet-fresh tasting, and is surprisingly easy to make once you've got the right Our Table tools.
Snag the Wood Cutting Board, which prevents messes from the juicy steak, as well as the 18-Piece Triple Rivet Knife Block Set for prepping and serving. All that's left is a sturdy pair of Metal Locking Tongs with Silicone Head, plus a Landon 10.4-Inch Low Serving Bowl to whip up the sauce.
2. Grilled Salad
A beautiful grilled summer salad like this one from A Family Feast makes a gorgeous star of a warm-weather dinner party. Cut and prep all your veggies (hey, Wood Cutting Board and 5-Piece Stainless Steel Prep Knife Block Set), then place them on a Landon 13-Inch Rectangular Tray or Textured Jelly Roll Pan and carry them out to the grilling station. No grill? The Our Table essentials still have you covered. Use a Preseasoned Cast Iron Double Burner Grill on your stove top instead!
3. Berry Tartlets
Summer means craving light and refreshing bites, but that doesn't exclude dessert. Berry tartlets, like these ones from Sweet & Savory, are the perfect level of juicy sweetness. Made with wonton wrappers, they're simple to whip up, as long as you have the non-stick Our Table™ 12-Cup Textured Muffin Pan and a silicone pastry brush. Serve the adorable desserts on a modern-and-durable Landon 13-Inch Rectangular Tray (in an earthy truffle or sea salt hue), of course.
4. Chicken Sandwich
If you're in the mood for something a little more substantial, try this mouthwatering chicken sandwich recipe from Gimme Delicious.
To do the frying, you'll want a 10-Inch Stainless Steel Fry Pan or 8 qt. Stainless Steel Covered Multi-Cooker, as well as some tools like a Stainless Steel Slotted Serving Spoon or 2-Piece Locking Metal Tongs with Non-Slip Grip Set. It takes a little effort, but the durable Our Table tools have your back — and what's more quintessentially summer than fried chicken?
5. Roasted Tomatoes
Arguably the number one reason to heat up your oven on a hot day? To make these unbelievably delicious roasted tomatoes. Snag this three-step recipe from Love & Lemons, then grab your Our Table tools, starting with this Textured Jelly Roll Pan (which conducts heat evenly and won't rust, thanks to its premium aluminum design). Transfer to a Landon Serving Tray with a Nylon Solid Turner, and voila! Simple, just like summer recipes should be.