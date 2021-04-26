11 IKEA Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for Under $15

By Anna Gragert April 26, 2021
Mother's Day is fast approaching and to get the gift ideas flowing, we've been looking at products from some of our favorite retailers. IKEA is no exception and, fortunately, the brand has plenty of great Mother's Day gifts for under $15. Take a look below.

1. Ylvali Throw, $14.99

If your mom figure is all about coziness, you can't go wrong with this super soft chenille throw.

2. Grilltider Apron, $7.99

If you're looking for a simple-but-chic Mother's Day gift for someone who loves to cook or bake, look no further.

3. Kynke Shopping Bag, $12.99

If your Mother's Day recipient is in need of a new tote or shopping bag, this one in a fun pattern is sure to make them smile.

4. Sommardröm Cooler Bag, $12.99

Does your mother figure love picnics? Then treat them to this cute cooler. Bonus points will be awarded if you fill it with their favorite treats.

5. Andtruten Vase, $9.99

A vase is never a bad gift idea — especially if it comes with flowers.

6. Osynlig Scented Candle, $9.99

This candle smells like the dreamy combo of cassis and freesia.

7. Växbo Collage Frame, $9.99

You can fill these frames with photos of sweet memories.

8. Smaksam Cake Decorating Set, $5.99

If your maternal figure is looking to take up a new hobby or loves baking, consider this practical set.

9. Tåsjön Slippers, $2.99

Cozy slippers are always a welcome gift.

10. Gräsmarö 3-Piece Gardening Tool Set, $4.99

For the mom figure who has a green thumb.

11. Produkt Milk Frother, $1.99

If your mother figure considers themselves an amateur barista, you might want to get them this fun milk frother.

