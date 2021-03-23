Many of today's hardest-working kitchen appliances are now equipped with Bluetooth technology and can seamlessly connect to smartphones and tablets, taking convenience, control, and multitasking to the next level. Think motion and voice activation and the ability to automate and control cooking times from afar. These smart devices also store information about your personal preferences, such as how well done you like your food and how many ounces of water you regularly add to your water bottle. And the best part: You don't need to be a gadget guru to take advantage of everything these smart appliances have to offer.

Although smart kitchen appliances tend to cost more than their non-smart counterparts, many of them (like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines) can save you money in the long run when you factor in energy and water usage. Additionally, they offer state-of-the-art flexibility. Refrigerators can change cooling systems, allowing them to function as either freezers or refrigerators, and smart ovens can pull double duty as air fryers or slow cookers. Plus, if you're into more of a futuristic look, smart appliances take the cake.

Despite the promise of streamlining everyday culinary tasks, smart kitchen appliances are not without flaws. For example, if they break, they're generally more costly to repair. There are also potential privacy and security risks and the more data they collect, the more there is to lose. Plus, functionality is dependent on a reliable internet connection and, of course, there's often a learning curve associated with figuring out how to work all of the bells and whistles.

From big-ticket buys like refrigerators and dishwashers to countertop models like coffee makers and microwaves, smart kitchen appliances maximize efficiency and free up precious time. Read on to discover which 22 smart kitchen appliances you should consider investing in.

This wireless meat thermometer takes meal planning to the next level by accurately estimating how long it will take for food to cook and rest. Plus, it also allows you the freedom to monitor your meat from a distance with Bluetooth on your phone or tablet.

This next-gen microwave takes the guesswork out of cooking times thanks to a unique feature that lets you scan the barcode on packaged foods with your smartphone or tablet. It will automatically determine the correct temperature and cooking time, and it can be controlled remotely through Alexa, Google Assistant, or the GE app.

Equipped with a speaker and microphone, this refrigerator analyzes usage patterns and can increase ice making and cooling based on peak usage. The tinted glass panel lightens with two knocks so you can peek inside without opening the doors — preserving freshness and energy. And, if that wasn't enough, the doors open on command, which will come in handy when your hands are full.

Kohler's Sensate faucet is both voice-activated and motion-triggered, allowing you to turn it on with the wave of a hand or by command. It dispenses specified amounts of water and works with the Kohler Konnect app so you can monitor water flow and be notified of unusual usage. Sure, it isn't technically an appliance, but if you're looking to add convenience to your cook space, adding a smart faucet is a step in the right direction.

Master perfectly tender protein and make it look easy with a state-of-the-art precision cooker. It cooks food sous vide (that's French for under vacuum) — meaning it's been vacuum sealed (sold separately, see below) in individual packets and then placed in a temperature-controlled water bath for restaurant-quality precision.

Vacuum sealing food locks in freshness before you freeze it and creates uniformity to keep your freezer looking organized. And bonus: It's also a prerequisite for those popular precision cookers. This version has two sealing options — a dry indication for solid food and moist for food that will be poached, simmered, or steamed sous vide.

It's hard to improve upon perfection, but Instant Pot outdid itself with an upgraded smart version of its crowd-pleasing pressure cooker. With a mobile app, you can control the program time and temperature setting and have access to over 800 recipes.

Coffee is serious business and the technology in this smart coffee maker is picture-perfect proof. It lets you brew four different coffee strengths and between one and 10 cups through a smartphone. Through Alexa and Google Assistant, you can access voice-to-brew controls and schedule when your machine makes your next batch.

Fortify good eating habits with this smart-enabled scale from Amazon. This one syncs with fitness apps and automatically inputs data like calories, vitamins, and minerals with Fitbit and Apple Health.

Savor your morning cup of joe (and keep it warm) all day with a mug and warming disc set. This particular set is equipped with automatic shut-off and comes in several mood-boosting colors.

Whether you prefer your carbs barely toasted or with a hint of char, this smart toaster (the first on the market) will deliver every time. A touchscreen allows you to select the desired darkness based on pictures and alerts you when it's finished.

With a smart dishwasher like this one, you never have to worry about being stranded with a dishwasher full of dirty dishes and no soap. This efficient machine allows you to operate ​and​ reorder detergent right from your smartphone.

Air fryers are all the rage, and for good reason — they impart a desired crispy texture to veggies and protein that previously could only be obtained by using an abundance of oil. This one has 13 cooking functions, is virtual assistant-operated, and WiFi-enabled so you can control it with your voice or mobile device.

Simplify cooking with a wifi-connected and voice-enabled oven that allows you to reheat, monitor, and adjust cook time and temperature with help from one of several virtual assistants, including Alexa and Google. Use the full stove, or split it into two separate smaller ovens for maximum efficiency — this one intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences.

This smart oven has five cooking modes to steam, bake, broil, heat, and toast, all through your smartphone. And if you need some cooking inspo, you can whip up a chef-developed meal from the brand's library of recipes.

The GE Kitchen Hub is a 30-inch, two-in-one touchscreen and ventilation system that serves as a connected hub for your kitchen and home, enabling you to control all of your GE appliances from this giant tablet. Two cameras allow you to video chat while you cook and access recipes, music, movies, and social media through voice-command capabilities via Google Assistant.

Love the taste of slowly cooked sauces and French-style eggs, but don't have the time (or patience) to stand next to your stove constantly stirring them? This battery-operated automated pan stirrer takes "hands-free" to the next level and operates on a timer so it can do the busy work for you.

If you want ice (and lots of it) on-demand, this powerful countertop ice maker is the appliance for you. It doesn't require a water hook-up and produces up to 24 pounds of ice per day — not to mention, it senses when the bin is full, so it won't overfill. And, it's also Bluetooth equipped, so you can arrange your ice-making schedule right from your phone using the free FirstBuild app.

Using the power of light, the Brava Smart Oven is an all-in-one convection oven, air fryer, microwave, broiler, and pizza oven. With preset cooking options and different zones to put your food, it cooks your meals at optimal temperatures. There's also a camera in the oven, so you can check in on your food, just in case. Get the inside scoop by checking out our in-depth Brava Smart Oven review.

This Williams Sonoma exclusive can prep homemade pasta in less than 10 minutes. The machine automatically weighs flour and determines the amount of water needed for eight types of pasta: penne, fettuccine, spaghetti, lasagna/dumpling, angel hair, thick spaghetti, tagliatelle, and pappardelle.

Far from your average smart home kitchen appliance, this pick from Samsung has a Family Hub screen that lets you see inside your fridge without opening it, manage calendars, stream music, share pictures, and so much more.

This undeniably stylish coffee maker is a scale, French press, pour-over dripper, and cold drip maker, for both coffee and tea. This rechargeable machine has a valve to control the speed of the drip and connects to an app via Bluetooth for recipes and tips.