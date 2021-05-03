A Prague Apartment Gives Midcentury Style a 2021 Makeover

For their pre-war tenement apartment in the Praga district of Warsaw, a couple with a small child wanted to channel 1950s style. Anna Bialobrzewska of the firm In Architekci helped add midcentury style to the space, along with some less traditional elements. "The clients really wanted to restore the original character of the interior, but not in a literal way," the architect says.

Bialobrzewska gave the family an unexpected, never-before-seen accent in the kitchen, where she installed cabinets lacquered in shades of blue, pink, and green. "The color of the kitchen was quite a spontaneous choice," she says. "The clients presented a color palette that they feel good around."