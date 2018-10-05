Wash the Day Away With These 15 Console Bathroom Sinks

It can be surprisingly tricky to pick out a bathroom sink. Pedestal, vessel, undermount — where do you even start? A sink should fit your personal style and the decor of the bath, but it needs to be practical, too. If you're searching for a basin that's modern and vintage-inspired in equal parts, look no further than a console bathroom sink. They often have brass and brushed-metal accents that scream throwback, but the legs make them seem fresh and unexpected. Plus, there's room to put a basket underneath, which is perfect for stashing towels and other essentials.

Here are 15 console bathroom sinks we're totally loving right now.

With its matte black basin and sleek silver details, this console sink is giving us art deco meets modern. Plus, if you're not into the silver, you can opt for a black or gold base instead.

If you're going for a minimalist vibe, then this console bathroom sink is your match. The white ceramic basin with industrial-style legs provides just enough visual interest without going overboard.

Rendered in clean lines and modern styling, this ceramic sink, complete with a variety of metal stand finishes, is both sturdy and stain-resistant.

Prefer wood over metal? You're in luck with this ash wood console sink. It'll work with nearly any decor style, from modern to traditional to farmhouse.

Going beyond the traditional 24-inch basin that single console bathroom sinks usually come in, this sleek modern option is unique, coming in at a generous 32-inches.

Keep it classic with this ergonomically designed bathroom sink that also happens to be quite pretty. This timeless piece will serve you for years and years to come.

This console sink is built for two, complete with double basins, unique acrylic legs, and metal detailing. You might start to believe that you're pampering yourself at a swanky hotel.

Love the look minus the acrylic? You're in luck with this very similar model.

Yes, it is possible for a sink to be practical ​and​ pretty, and this sink proves it. Here, it's pictured in Carrara marble and aged brass, but it can be customized in a multitude of ways — Italian crema marble, Belgian bluestone, polished nickel, aged steel — the possibilities are near-endless.

With a bit of a classic look, this console bathroom sink's ceramic basin seems like it's old-school, and then you spot the legs — modern-yet-industrial in black metal.

The edges of this sink are just wide enough for a bottle of hand soap and beauty products that you want to keep within reach. It's also simple and will fit in with nearly every aesthetic.

This vanity is pure luxe with its roomy basin sink, chrome finish, and a bonus shelf underneath for storing towels or self-care must-haves.

This console sink has a handy little feature — a towel bar, so you can dry your hands effortlessly without having to move an inch.

Make a statement with this vintage-looking stunner, inspired by antique European bathroom stylings.

Marble is definitely the star of this bathroom console sink. From beach houses to farmhouses, it will work flawlessly in basically any type of bathroom. And the shelf underneath serves as additional storage as well.