Wash the Day Away With These 15 Console Bathroom Sinks

By Erin Lassner Updated May 22, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

It can be surprisingly tricky to pick out a bathroom sink. Pedestal, vessel, undermount — where do you even start? A sink should fit your personal style and the decor of the bath, but it needs to be practical, too. If you're searching for a basin that's modern and vintage-inspired in equal parts, look no further than a console bathroom sink. They often have brass and brushed-metal accents that scream throwback, but the legs make them seem fresh and unexpected. Plus, there's room to put a basket underneath, which is perfect for stashing towels and other essentials.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Here are 15 console bathroom sinks we're totally loving right now.

1. Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ceramic Console Sink, $479.45

With its matte black basin and sleek silver details, this console sink is giving us art deco meets modern. Plus, if you're not into the silver, you can opt for a black or gold base instead.

Advertisement

2. Cheviot Products Nuovella Ceramic Console Bathroom Sink with Overflow, $723.65

If you're going for a minimalist vibe, then this console bathroom sink is your match. The white ceramic basin with industrial-style legs provides just enough visual interest without going overboard.

Advertisement

3. Kingston Ceramic Rectangular Console Bathroom Sink With Overflow, $501

Rendered in clean lines and modern styling, this ceramic sink, complete with a variety of metal stand finishes, is both sturdy and stain-resistant.

Advertisement

4. James Martin Vanities Brooklyn Wooden Console Sink, $1,284

Prefer wood over metal? You're in luck with this ash wood console sink. It'll work with nearly any decor style, from modern to traditional to farmhouse.

Advertisement

5. Scarabeo Console Bathroom Sink with Overflow, $1,231.68

Going beyond the traditional 24-inch basin that single console bathroom sinks usually come in, this sleek modern option is unique, coming in at a generous 32-inches.

Advertisement

6. American Standard Retrospect Ceramic Specialty Console Sink, $755.30

Keep it classic with this ergonomically designed bathroom sink that also happens to be quite pretty. This timeless piece will serve you for years and years to come.

Advertisement

7. Empire Stone Oval Console Bathroom Sink, $2,329

This console sink is built for two, complete with double basins, unique acrylic legs, and metal detailing. You might start to believe that you're pampering yourself at a swanky hotel.

Advertisement

8. Water Creation Stone Oval Console Bathroom Sink With Overflow, $1,800

Love the look minus the acrylic? You're in luck with this very similar model.

9. Restoration Hardware Hudson Metal Single Extra-Wide Washstand, Starting at $4,616

Yes, it is possible for a sink to be practical ​and​ pretty, and this sink proves it. Here, it's pictured in Carrara marble and aged brass, but it can be customized in a multitude of ways — Italian crema marble, Belgian bluestone, polished nickel, aged steel — the possibilities are near-endless.

10. Essex Metal Console Bathroom Sink with Overflow, $688.62

With a bit of a classic look, this console bathroom sink's ceramic basin seems like it's old-school, and then you spot the legs — modern-yet-industrial in black metal.

11. Rejuvenation Winslow Single-Trough Vanity, $3,440

The edges of this sink are just wide enough for a bottle of hand soap and beauty products that you want to keep within reach. It's also simple and will fit in with nearly every aesthetic.

12. Pottery Barn Mason Apothecary Single Sink Vanity, $1,699

This vanity is pure luxe with its roomy basin sink, chrome finish, and a bonus shelf underneath for storing towels or self-care must-haves.

13. Rejuvenation Madrona Powder Washstand, $2,045

This console sink has a handy little feature — a towel bar, so you can dry your hands effortlessly without having to move an inch.

14. Renovators Supply Vitreous China Southern Belle Console Sink, $624.99

Make a statement with this vintage-looking stunner, inspired by antique European bathroom stylings.

15. Pottery Barn Clarence Apothecary Vanity, $2,799

Marble is definitely the star of this bathroom console sink. From beach houses to farmhouses, it will work flawlessly in basically any type of bathroom. And the shelf underneath serves as additional storage as well.

black and white bathroom idea with wooden stool in corner
Bathroom Ideas 101
by Shelby Deering
A spacious bathroom with a wood vanity with double sinks, a freestanding clawfoot tub, a glass shower door, a colorful rug, a decorative ladder leaning against the wall
Your Ultimate Bathroom Guide: How to DIY Your Dream Bathroom
by Chris Deziel
modern bathroom with black and white palette and pendant light above bathtub
Bathroom Style Ideas & Inspiration
by Kelsey Mulvey

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy