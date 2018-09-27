What Is a Euro Pillow?

At its simplest, a euro pillow, also known as a ​euro sham​ or ​euro sham pillow,​ is an added way to dress up a made bed. These large, square pillows typically sit behind the regular bed pillows, propped up against the headboard.

Standard Euro Pillow Dimensions

Typical euro sham pillow measurements are 26 by 26 inches. Special shams or pillowcases are made to go along with those square pillow inserts — just look for the "euro" wording on the linen packaging. Although 26 inches is standard for a euro pillow or sham, some shops sell them in other square sizes such as 22, 27, or 28 inches. Some companies refer to the smaller sizes as decorative throw pillows, rather than euro pillows. Be sure to buy a sham that matches the size of the euro pillow to ensure it looks its best atop the bed. If the pillow is extra fluffy, a slightly larger sham may suffice.

How to Use a Euro Pillow

Business-class hotels often display euro pillows atop the bed for added looks of comfort and luxury. Achieve that same look by propping two euro pillows against the headboard, or even three if you have a king-size bed. Layer two or more of your usual bed pillows in front of those. If you have throw pillows suitable for the bedroom, add one or two in front of the bed pillows for a finished look.

The Key to Classy Looks

Some hotels keep things simple by going with an all-white or monochromatic color scheme for the pillows. If your bed linens are all white, stick to that palette with the shams and pillowcases, to create a peaceful look that will encourage a good night's rest. Otherwise, it's all about creating a stylish look that suits your bedroom style. For a cohesive appearance, find euro pillow shams that match the duvet cover or comforter, using the pillowcases that match your sheet set and your usual bed pillows. Pillow shams open in the back, rather than on the side like a standard pillowcase would. This makes them ideal for decorative pillows such as the euro pillow. If using throw pillows, opt for a complementary color or pattern that goes well with the rest of the bedding. A textured throw pillow adds an extra layer of visual interest to the bed.

Additional Benefits

Besides giving the bed an ultra comfy, welcoming look, euro pillows are actually useful once you're in the bed. Align them behind your back while sitting up in bed to read or watch TV. Choose fluffy, full euro pillows for optimal comfort and support, as you would when shopping for standard bed pillows. Thin, flimsy euro pillows won't look as fluffy or full on the bed, nor will they offer as much back support or comfort as a plush pillow, such as a down or down-alternative variety.

The Best Euro Pillows to Buy

