How to Clean Porch Screens

A screened-in porch is the perfect place to enjoy fresh air and chirping birds without dealing with pesky bugs. The screens keep a lot of the bugs and debris out of the porch, but they can also get quite dirty and clogged up because they filter out so many things. Giving your porch screens a thorough cleaning in the spring and fall keeps them in good condition and makes it easier for you to continue enjoying your time outdoors. Touch up the screen porch windows between deep cleanings with a quick vacuuming or a damp cloth.