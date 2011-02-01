How to Get Mold Off a Bamboo Blind

Bamboo blinds are prone to mold and mildew, particularly if they're in places subject to damp conditions, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and porches. Unless someone in your household has or develops an allergy to mold, there's no reason for you to change your decor arrangements, but you should clean the blinds at least once a month to remove mold buildup as well as dust and bugs. This will make your window treatments last longer and reduce any unpleasant smells that mold creates.