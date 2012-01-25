How to Move an A/C Vent

Step 4: Disconnect Old Ductwork

Disconnect the current ductwork from the old vent. There are two main types of ductwork: rigid and flexible. Flexible ductwork is mostly found in newer homes and is much easier to work with. To disconnect this type of duct, loosen the clamp holding it to the vent and pull it off the collar. You'll often find rigid ductwork in older homes. To disconnect rigid ductwork, you will need to loosen the clamps along the duct or cut apart the duct tape holding it together.