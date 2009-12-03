How to Install a Return Air Duct

Step 2: Begin Adding Panning

Go into the basement and locate the holes. Work from the farthest hole back and install return air panning back toward where the furnace is. Nail the panning to the bottom of the ceiling joists. At the farthest hole, notch the panning to fit, bend it up and attach it to the floor to close off the space. By the furnace, stop all the panning in the joists at the same spot. Notch this side also and take it up to the floor. In a line perpendicular to the joists, cut holes in the panning. This will be how the air gets from the panning into the return air duct that will run to the furnace.