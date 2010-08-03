How to Install Bath Fans in Suspended Ceilings

Bath fans are needed in bathrooms to exhaust warm, humid air, preventing mold and rot. Some bathrooms have suspended ceilings in lieu of drywall ceilings. Suspended ceilings actually make installation of a bath fan easier because you can remove various ceiling panels to install the fan and run the ductwork. In bathrooms with drywall ceilings, you have to climb into an attic to do a lot of the work, and some attics can be cramped for space.