How to Troubleshoot a Carrier Thermostat

Reliable, durable and comfort-inducing, an air conditioner is a favored family home appliance. When it fails to push out that cool air, it can make you steam. If you run into Carrier thermostat problems or air conditioning issues, there are a few things to do to troubleshoot the issues before you call an HVAC professional. Many minor thermostat issues can be fixed easily.

Benefits of Carrier Products

Carrier has had a good reputation for quality home products for more than a century. Carrier air conditioner service and parts are well rated by users year after year. The company has three lines that are typically used for homes: Infinity, Performance and Comfort. Carrier central air conditioning systems are known for being quiet, energy efficient, environmentally friendly and long-lasting.

Inspect Power Source

If the air conditioner refuses to blow cold currents through the rooms of your house, it might not be the machine's fault. The thermostat might be the culprit. These are usually easier to fix and may just need a little programming attention. It could be a power source issue, especially if the screen is blank.

Check the breakers in the circuit panel to ensure the HVAC system is receiving power. Make sure that all are in the correct "on" position and aren't flipped over to "off" or otherwise in limbo between the two positions. Change the batteries in the thermostat to ensure it's getting power.

Review Thermostat Settings

Another simple but important thermostat troubleshooting step is checking the thermostat settings. Make sure the thermostat is set to cool and didn't get switched over to heat. Look at the temperature setting to ensure someone didn't adjust it. If you have a programmable thermostat, review the comfort settings to ensure they match what you want.

The fan setting is another potential issue. When you turn your fan to the "on" position, it runs nonstop. The "auto" setting means the fan only runs when the air conditioning is running. If you have it run constantly, the air it blows will feel warmer when the actual AC isn't running. Verify that the fan setting is in the desired position.

Check Wires and Connections

Remove the box from the wall and check the wire connections. If they appear old, frayed or otherwise damaged, strip them down to the shiny wire and reconnect them for a better connection. Check all of the screws that connect the wires, as well, to ensure they are tight and have a solid link to the thermostat. Use a screwdriver to tighten them if needed.

If the thermostat has consistently been difficult or hard to keep at the correct temperature, it could be its location that is causing all the trouble. Check that the thermostat isn't against a wall that is receiving a high amount of heat from outdoors or placed too high in the room and gathering excess heat that rises.

Clean Your Thermostat

A dirty thermostat can cause it to malfunction and affect how your HVAC system runs. Try cleaning your thermostat to see if it corrects the issue. Using a can of compressed air can help you gently clean out the inside of the thermostat without damaging the components or loosening any wires.

Tips for Maintenance and Care

Before the thermostat goes on the blink or the air conditioner begins to sputter, take care of the hard-working machine with basic air conditioning maintenance throughout the year. Change out HVAC filters every few months. Change the batteries in the thermostat before they get low. If all else fails, call Carrier technical support. They can walk you through reprogramming a thermostat that is not working with the information you are putting into the box.