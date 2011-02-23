The Brushes Don't Spin on the Bissell ProHeat 2X

The Bissell ProHeat 2x is a deep carpet-cleaning system that includes several appliance models. Whether you're using the Revolution Pet or the basic upright ProHeat model, your carpet's cleanliness depends on the revolution and scrubbing of the DirtLifter PowerBrushes inside. If you're struggling to figure out how to fix a Bissell ProHeat brush that's not spinning, there are several quick ways to do so. Fortunately, none of them will require you to replace the entire Bissell appliance.

Recline the Bissell

The Bissell ProHeat 2x series is designed to only operate in the reclined position. This means the brushes will not turn if the machine is upright. You must depress the reclining pedal with your foot to begin cleaning.

If such an obvious solution gives you a eureka moment, don't feel sheepish. Hopefully, this was the problem because now your machine is fully operational, and you can get back to removing errant carpet stains immediately.

Reset the Bissell’s Breaker

You've probably experienced a circuit breaker trip in your home when an electric appliance demands too much from the circuit and you lose power. Well, your vacuum and carpet cleaners also have their own internal circuit breakers and for good reason. When large debris gets suctioned into the machine, it can cause a jam, or it can cause the carpet cleaner to overheat.

To protect you from potential fire hazards, the Bissell incorporates an internal thermal protection detector that automatically shuts down the motor. If you've just clogged your machine by accidentally running over your child's stray toys, this may be your issue. Unplug your machine. Thoroughly and manually clear the debris from the rollers. Allow the appliance to cool down for half an hour and the thermal protector should reset.

Replace the Belts

Two belts, one small and one large, are responsible for keeping your PowerBrush rollers rotating. If one slips or becomes entangled with too much hair, then your rollers will seize up.

To inspect the belts, unplug your machine, remove the water and formula tank, and remove the front nozzle. Set the Bissell on its side with the cord side down. Remove screws from the clear end caps and the silver screw beneath the clear end caps. Your smaller belt is now visible on the back roller. Look for any damage or kinks.

While your Bissell is open, you can also see the large belt along the bottom cogs of the rollers. If either is broken, you can replace it directly from Bissell or from a third party. This is the process you would also use for any Bissell brush replacements. Remember to get the exact model of belt that's associated with your specific Bissell machine and check to see if you have a parts warranty available before purchasing.