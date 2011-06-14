How Do I Attach the Upholstery Attachment to My Hoover Steamvac?

Things You'll Need
Water
Cleaning solution
The Hoover SteamVac is an alternative to renting a professional carpet cleaning machine from a retail store, and acts in much the same way, using warm water and cleaning solution to clean carpets and other surfaces. The SteamVac comes equipped with a set of tools for accessing hard-to-reach places and cleaning cars and upholstery. Attaching the upholstery tool to the SteamVac is fairly simple, and should only take a few minutes to complete.
Step 1
Turn off and unplug the Hoover SteamVac from the power source.
Step 2
Push down on the solution tank handle and pull it out. Set it aside.
Step 3
Take the hose out from the storage rack and step on the foot release pedal to lower down the SteamVac handle.
Step 4
Unlatch the back of the recovery tank lid and remove the lid. Slide the recovery tank front panel up and out.
Step 5
Slide the included converter panel down in place of the recovery tank front panel. It will slide down halfway before stopping.
Step 6
Pull the tan collar on the cleaner towards the tube so that the black tabs extend.
Step 7
Lift open the "Stair/Upholstery Cleaning Connection" port and connect the suction tube connector on to the nozzle inside the port. Push down firmly to ensure that the hose is completely connected.
Step 8
Hinge the back of the tank lid on the back of the tank and rotate it down until it's fully closed on all sides.
Step 9
Raise the SteamVac handle. Fill the water and solution tanks and restore power to the unit before using.