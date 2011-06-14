How Do I Attach the Upholstery Attachment to My Hoover Steamvac?

By Meredith Jameson
The Hoover SteamVac is an alternative to renting a professional carpet cleaning machine from a retail store, and acts in much the same way, using warm water and cleaning solution to clean carpets and other surfaces. The SteamVac comes equipped with a set of tools for accessing hard-to-reach places and cleaning cars and upholstery. Attaching the upholstery tool to the SteamVac is fairly simple, and should only take a few minutes to complete.

Turn off and unplug the Hoover SteamVac from the power source.

Push down on the solution tank handle and pull it out. Set it aside.

Take the hose out from the storage rack and step on the foot release pedal to lower down the SteamVac handle.



Unlatch the back of the recovery tank lid and remove the lid. Slide the recovery tank front panel up and out.

Slide the included converter panel down in place of the recovery tank front panel. It will slide down halfway before stopping.

Pull the tan collar on the cleaner towards the tube so that the black tabs extend.

Step 7

Lift open the "Stair/Upholstery Cleaning Connection" port and connect the suction tube connector on to the nozzle inside the port. Push down firmly to ensure that the hose is completely connected.

Hinge the back of the tank lid on the back of the tank and rotate it down until it's fully closed on all sides.

Step 9

Raise the SteamVac handle. Fill the water and solution tanks and restore power to the unit before using.

