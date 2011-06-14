How Do I Attach the Upholstery Attachment to My Hoover Steamvac?

The Hoover SteamVac is an alternative to renting a professional carpet cleaning machine from a retail store, and acts in much the same way, using warm water and cleaning solution to clean carpets and other surfaces. The SteamVac comes equipped with a set of tools for accessing hard-to-reach places and cleaning cars and upholstery. Attaching the upholstery tool to the SteamVac is fairly simple, and should only take a few minutes to complete.