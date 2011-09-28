How to Kill Worms in Your Carpet

If you're seeing worms in your carpet, the odds are high that they're not really worms at all but carpet beetle larvae. These larvae can prove difficult to get rid of because they're so versatile. Although adults dine on pollen and plants, which often leads them outside, carpet beetle larvae will eat just about any nonsynthetic material, including wood, cotton, leather, dead skin cells, dry pasta, and silk. This varied diet means that many different areas in your home could be hosting the larvae.