How to Kill Fleas in Your House With Clorox

Fleas are naturally found in the outdoors. When they enter your home on the back of a pet or on your clothing they quickly multiply into a full-blown infestation. Ridding your home of a flea infestation can be a daunting task but is important to the health of your family and pets. Fleas carry disease and illness that can be transferred to those they bite. Many home remedies will effectively kill fleas in your house, including the use of Clorox bleach.
Tip
Clean and disinfect pet cages and crates weekly to prevent flea infestations.
Sprinkle diatomaceous earth on pet bedding and carpets to kill fleas without toxic exposure.
Open windows when cleaning and disinfecting with Clorox bleach to circulate the air and prevent overwhelming bleach smell in the home.
Warning
Test all surfaces in an inconspicuous spot before washing the entire surface with Clorox.
Things You'll Need
Clorox bleach
Spray bottle
Bucket
Rubber gloves
Clean cloths
Laundry detergent
Step 1
Pour 1 oz. Clorox bleach into a spray bottle and add 10 oz. water. Shake the bottle to mix the solution.
Step 2
Spray hard-to-reach areas where flea infestations are known to exist. Apply the diluted bleach solution behind heavy furniture, along baseboards, windowsills and on nonwashable pet bedding, carpeting and upholstery to kill fleas and eggs. Always test an inconspicuous area first to make sure the mild bleach solution won't discolor the surface.
Step 3
Mix 1/4 cup Clorox bleach and 2 qts. warm water in a bucket. Wear rubber gloves to protect your hands from the skin-drying effects of the Clorox bleach. Wash and disinfect surfaces such as pet crates and accessories to kill fleas; always keep your pet away from the bleach-washed items for at least three hours after washing.
Step 4
Launder washable items in the hottest water possible. Add 1 cup Clorox bleach to the wash cycle, when safe for the fabric, to work with the detergent and hot water to kill fleas, larvae and eggs.