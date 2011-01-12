How to Get Maggots Out of Carpet

By Michelle Miley Updated March 30, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Maggots are repulsive little fly larvae that no one wants to live with. If you find them in your carpet, it likely means there is spilled food or a pet accident on the rug that you didn't find. The maggots can be removed, so resist the urge to set the carpet on fire. You'll have to be careful with your cleaning, however, to avoid damaging the carpet itself. Bleach, hydrogen peroxide and other frequently recommended household maggot killers will ruin the very rug you're trying to save. Instead, use a bit of boric acid and a vacuum cleaner to safely remove your uninvited guests.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Things You'll Need

  • Boric acid

  • Broom

  • Vacuum cleaner

  • Plastic bag

  • Bleach (optional)

  • Steam cleaner

Step 1: Find the Attractant

Take a good look around and examine your carpet closely to determine what attracted the insects. You will need to make sure to remove the attractant once you have eliminated the maggots. If you don't, they may come back.

Step 2: Kill the Maggots

Sprinkle boric acid powder liberally over your carpet. Use a broom or brush to sweep it into the carpet, pushing it as deeply into the rug fibers as you can. The edges of boric acid crystals are rough and will cut into the maggots, killing them.

Advertisement

Warning

Boric acid and other pesticides and can be harmful to pets and children. Keep them out of the affected area until you have finished removing the maggots and any residual powder.

Tip

If desired, you can use any insecticide powder that contains permethrin to kill maggots instead of boric acid. You already may have permethrin if you have flea control powders or other pet pest control products.

Step 3: Vacuum

Vacuum your carpet thoroughly to remove the dead maggots and boric acid from the carpet. If you still see maggots, apply more boric acid to the carpet and vacuum it again. When you've finished, remove the vacuum's bag, wrap it tightly in a plastic bag, and immediately dispose of it in an outdoor trash can. If your vacuum cleaner has a canister rather than a bag, pour bleach onto the maggots in the canister to ensure they are dead and then dispose of them in an outdoor trash can. Clean your vacuum canister thoroughly with bleach and then rinse.

Advertisement

Warning

Always use bleach in a well-ventilated area. Bleach fumes can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and throat and lead to hypochlorite poisoning. Wear rubber gloves when working with bleach to prevent skin irritation.

Step 4: Steam Clean

Kill any maggots you may have missed, and remove the stain that is attracting flies, by steam cleaning your carpet. Dispose of the water in the steam cleaner outdoors or flush it down your toilet. If you don't own a steam cleaner, you can rent one from most grocery stores.

Tip

If you have only a handful of maggots, simply pick them out of the carpet with a pair of tweezers and drop them into bleach or boiling water to kill them.

Advertisement

references
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy