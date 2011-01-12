How to Get Maggots Out of Carpet

Maggots are repulsive little fly larvae that no one wants to live with. If you find them in your carpet, it likely means there is spilled food or a pet accident on the rug that you didn't find. The maggots can be removed, so resist the urge to set the carpet on fire. You'll have to be careful with your cleaning, however, to avoid damaging the carpet itself. Bleach, hydrogen peroxide and other frequently recommended household maggot killers will ruin the very rug you're trying to save. Instead, use a bit of boric acid and a vacuum cleaner to safely remove your uninvited guests.