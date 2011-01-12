How to Identify Carpet Bugs

Step 1: Look for Holes in Fabric

The most telltale sign that you have a pest problem is holes in fabric, whether they are in your clothes or in the fabric of your upholstered furniture. Because carpet beetles eat natural fibers, they often live in fabric furniture or inside carpets. Get up close and personal with your area rugs, flooring, and baseboards and look for holes or other damage. Inspect all the fabric you can, including on the undersides of your furniture. If you notice damage, you could have a carpet beetle problem.