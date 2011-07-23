How to Wire a Honeywell CT87N

Step 10: Insert Wires Into the Correct Terminals

Insert any wire marked "R," "RH," "4," or "V" into the "R" terminal, any "G" or "F" wire into the "G" terminal, any "W," "W1" or "H" wire into the the "W" terminal and any "Y," "Y1," or "M" wire into the "Y" terminal. If you have a wire for both the "R" and "Rc" terminals, unscrew both terminal screws and remove the metal jumper connecting them before you insert either wire. Do not use the C or X wire at all. If you have a heat pump and both an "O" and "B" wire, do not connect the "B" wire. Cover the exposed end of all unused wires with electrical tape and push them behind the wall.