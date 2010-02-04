Honeywell thermostat covers are usually easy to remove, but making sure you do it correctly protects the unit. If you pull it off improperly, you could crack the cover or break the clips that hold it in place, which might mean you have to replace the thermostat. Most Honeywell thermostats have covers that simply pull straight off, but some have release tabs, and some must be unclipped and rotated.

Here's exactly how to open and remove a honeywell thermostat cover so that you don't damage anything as you're troubleshooting or replacing your unit. The same procedure applies to most old Honeywell thermostats, programmable thermostats, and wifi-enbled smart thermostats.

When To Remove a Honeywell Thermostat Cover

As long as your Honeywell thermostat is working correctly, you shouldn't need to remove the cover very often. Some models position the battery compartment behind the cover, so you'll have to remove the cover to swap out the old batteries for some new batteries (most models take standard AA batteries). Other Honeywell thermostats use a slide-out battery compartment, so you don't have to remove the cover to replace the batteries. You might notice that the thermostat isn't working correctly, or it might flash a "low battery" message on the screen on a digital thermostat to warn you that it's time to change the old batteries.

You might also remove the cover if you need to troubleshoot your Honeywell thermostat or clean the interior. For example, you might need to check the thermostat wiring to ensure everything is connected properly. If basic troubleshooting doesn't solve the problem, call an HVAC technician to check the thermostat wiring and made sure your heating system or cooling system is working properly. Finally, if you're replacing the Honeywell thermostat, you'll need to remove the cover so you can disconnect and remove the thermostat.

Shutting Off the Power to Your Thermostat

You don't need to shut off the power if you're just opening the cover of your thermostat to change batteries. But if you have to do anything with the thermostat wires, it's a good idea to shut off the power at the power supply (typically the breaker box). Thermostat wires typically use low-voltage — about 24 volts — which is generally safe to work with, but it's still safest to cut the power supply. With the power on, you could potentially get a mild shock or end up crossing wires and having the heating system or air conditioning compressor kick on unexpectedly.

To turn off the power to a thermostat, switch off the appropriate circuit breaker in your home's circuit breaker box. The thermostat is typically controlled the same circuit breaker as the furnace or other heating system.

Warning Some thermostats are "line-voltage" rather than low-voltage. Line voltage means the power is not stepped down at a transformer before powering the thermostat wires. Line-voltage thermostats may use 120 or 240 volts and are dangerous to work on when the wires are live. Always shut off the power supply before doing any work on a line-voltage thermostat.

How to Open a Honeywell Thermostat Cover

Some Honeywell thermostat models, such as the RLV4305A line-voltage thermostat, have a little door on the thermostat cover. The door simply swings open and gives you access to programming functions and instructions. With most Honeywell thermostats, however, opening the cover is the same thing as removing the face or front of the thermostat (not the base plate). For this, follow the instructions below.

How to Pull Off a Honeywell Thermostat Cover

On most Honeywell thermostat models, all you have to do to remove the cover is pull it off of its base plate, or mounting plate, but some covers have tabs or clips that you need to push to release it, so be sure to check for those first.

Turn off the power supply to the thermostat at the circuit breaker if you will be working with the thermostat wiring. Otherwise, switch the thermostat selector to the OFF position. Inspect the thermostat on all sides to look for tabs, clips, or finger holds that indicate how to remove the cover. If you pull first without looking, you could break the cover. Depress any tabs or finger holds that you find, and pull the cover straight out from the wall. Alternatively, some Honeywell thermostat covers swing out from the bottom and then disengage from hinge tabs at the top. You might need to wiggle the cover gently as you pull to help separate it from the base, but be careful not to pull the base plate from the wall; it stays in place.

Tip If the thermostat cover has too much resistance or you can't figure out how to remove the cover, check the manual for additional instructions. Honeywell offers its manuals online, but you'll need to know the model number of the unit. This can sometimes be found on the front of the thermostat or on a digital thermostat interface.

Removing Honeywell 3000 Covers

Some Honeywell thermostats require you to take a different approach. Any Honeywell thermostats from the 3000 series require you to pull at the bottom of the thermostat to separate it from the wall plate. Pull firmly along the bottom without pulling so hard that you break it. This should release the thermostat from the wall plate.

Putting Your Honeywell Cover Back On

To reinstall your Honeywell thermostat cover, simply push the cover back in place opposite of how you removed it. For most models, that means pushing the cover straight onto the wall plate or base plate. If your cover pulled up from the bottom, reinstall it by aligning the hinge tabs at the top of the cover and base plate, swinging the cover down, and snapping it into place.

Once the cover is secured, switch its selector to the appropriate setting (ON, AUTO, etc.), or turn on the circuit breaker at the breaker box. Adjust the temperature to test the thermostat and make sure it's working properly.