How to Troubleshoot an Amana Air Conditioner

Image Credit: Photography By Tonelson/iStock/GettyImages

Your Amana air conditioner provides reliable cooling, but it's still possible that occasional issues may keep it from working correctly. Troubleshoot your Amana air conditioner before you call an HVAC professional to determine if it's something minor that you can fix yourself. If it's more serious, you can give your HVAC professional detailed information on what you've tried in order to help narrow down the causes.

Advertisement

Check Your Thermostat

Your thermostat controls when your Amana air conditioner runs, so an issue there can prevent the unit from running or cooling the way you want it to operate. Many digital thermostats use batteries as a power source, so they can malfunction when the batteries run low. Put a fresh set of batteries in the thermostat to see if that fixes the issue.

Verify the settings on the thermostat, ensuring that it's set to the cool function. Look at the temperature setting you have selected on the thermostat. If it's colder than the room itself, your air conditioner won't run until the house warms up. Lower the thermostat by about 10 degrees Fahrenheit to see if the air conditioner turns on. It can sometimes take a few minutes for the system to start running.

Advertisement

Look at the Power Source

Another easy fix is an issue with the power source. Check the breaker box to ensure that the circuit breaker powering your HVAC system is turned on. If it's off for any reason, flip it back on and give the air conditioner several minutes to turn on. It's also a good idea to check the furnace switch, which is usually on the unit or a nearby wall. It looks like a regular light switch and can get flipped easily to shut off power to the unit.

Remove Outdoor Blockages

Your Amana air conditioner has an outdoor unit that might also lead to issues. Dirt, leaves, weeds, and anything else that blocks the outdoor unit restricts airflow. When your system doesn't get enough air, it sometimes can't operate efficiently, which might make it difficult to keep your house cool. It can also be hard on the system and can cause damage to certain parts. Check the exterior unit, remove any debris around it, and clean the outdoor unit to improve airflow.

Advertisement

Change the Air Filter

Your Amana HVAC system uses air filters within the main unit inside your home. You need to change the air filters periodically. This can vary from monthly to quarterly to yearly depending on the type and your usage. If your air conditioner is running but isn't cooling well, check the filter to look for clogs.

If you haven't changed your filter recently, the dirty filter slows the airflow and makes the system strain to keep up with cooling demands. It can leave your home feeling warmer than you'd like. Some systems shut down if the filter gets too clogged, and the airflow is restricted.

Advertisement

Inspect Drain Lines

Your Amana air conditioner has a condensate drain line that directs condensation from the indoor unit to the outdoors. This drain line can get clogged due to mold and mildew growth or dirt and other debris getting trapped in the moisture and building up in the line. When this happens, your air conditioner has trouble keeping up with cooling demands or might cause dripping and pooling near your unit. Some A/C units have a sensor that causes them to shut off if the drain gets clogged.

You can unclog an A/C drain line by placing a wet/dry vacuum hose over the open drain line outside your house and sucking out the gunk. You can also flush the line from inside by spraying water through a garden hose into the access point near the indoor unit.

If you can't solve the problem with your troubleshooting attempts, contact an HVAC professional. He can do routine maintenance and diagnose the issues with your system.