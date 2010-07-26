Why Does the House Alarm System Keep Beeping?

Image Credit: BrianAJackson/iStock/GettyImages

Does the house alarm system keep beeping and driving you crazy for no apparent reason? There's likely an underlying cause for the annoying beeps even if it's not obvious. Before you start troubleshooting your system, make sure there's not a credible threat to the security of your home. Once you know you're safe, go through common causes of alarm beeping to diagnose the problem.

Tip Your house alarm can keep beeping if it loses power, if it has low batteries, if it's connected to a phone line that's not working, or if it has wiring issues.

System Power Loss

If your power goes out or there's an issue with power being supplied to the alarm system, it might beep to alert you about the issue. Check the display for a code, such as "no AC" or "AC loss," to indicate that the electrical current isn't reaching the system. You can also look for signs of lost power in other areas of your home. It's easy to tell if the entire house lost power, or you can check the breaker panel to see if the circuit is tripped. Flip it back to the "on" position if it's off.

Your alarm system should have a transformer that connects it into the electrical outlet. Check the connection to make sure it's secure. You can also test another electrical appliance in the outlet to see if there's a problem with the outlet. If you're sure it's a power issue but can't find an easy fix for the lack of power, call an electrician to assess the situation.

Low or Dead Batteries

Your alarm system likely has backup batteries to keep your home secure when the main power fails. When those batteries get low or die completely, your system might warn you with a beeping noise. Check for a low battery indicator on the alarm or simply replace the batteries with brand-new ones to see if that solves the problem. You might need a screwdriver, key, or security code to open your control panel to change the batteries.

Phone Line Issues

If your alarm system uses your landline phone instead of a cellular signal for monitoring, your system might beep when there's an issue with the phone connection. Pick up your phone to see if you have a dial tone for a quick check. Contact your phone service provider to check for outages in your area if your phone is dead. Your security provider might also be able to help with the phone line situation.

Other System Issues

Sometimes, arming and disarming the security system to reset it can clear the problem. Other times, there could be an issue with the system's wiring or the control panel. If there are issues with wire corrosion or a loose wire connection, it could cause the system to malfunction and cause beeping. An older unit that needs to be replaced might also beep constantly.

Look through the owner's manual for additional troubleshooting techniques. If your troubleshooting methods don't get the beeping to stop, contact your security company for assistance. It might be able to walk you through additional troubleshooting over the phone. If that doesn't solve the problem, a technician might need to come to your home to diagnose the problem and do necessary repairs or replace the panel.