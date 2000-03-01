How to Load and Run a Dishwasher

Make sure that pot handles, knives and other items don't poke down to obstruct the sprayer arm. Never wash fragile items on the bottom rack. Always separate silver from stainless steel utensils. Most silver manufacturers recommend that you not wash silver in a dishwasher. The water temperature in your dishwasher should be at least 130 degrees F. A dishwasher runs more efficiently if you wait until you have a full load to run a cycle.