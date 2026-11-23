The first step is to measure the artwork or photo you want to frame and cut a flat piece of cardboard a few inches larger for the backing. The YouTuber chose pressed flowers as her artwork, but a favorite photo, four-leaf clover, or unique fabric design, like a small tapestry, can be used. Glue your art to the cardboard, centering it with enough room to assemble the frame around the image without covering any part of it up. Then, measure and cut the four pieces of cardboard that will become your frame. Before you start painting, make sure they fit your art, and trim as needed.

Next, pick your paint color and prepare to mix. The more baking soda you use, the more texture your frame will have. When painting on a surface like cardboard, try an even mix of paint and baking soda to start, and add more baking soda as needed. Other baking soda crafts, like this IKEA stone vase hack, recommend using less baking soda. Since cardboard is more porous, using more baking soda will allow a rougher, more stone-like texture. You may also need several coats to get the color and feel you desire.

After the baking soda paint mix has dried, use a hot glue gun to assemble your frame. You may need to trim the edges a bit to make it fit evenly. Once that's done, glue the edges of the artwork directly to the acrylic plexiglass, and then glue your cardboard frame on top of the plexiglass. When it's ready for display, add magnets to the back for an adorable way to decorate your kitchen, or glue a loop of string to each corner on the back of the frame to hang it from a nail.