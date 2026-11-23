Baking Soda And Cardboard + A Little Creativity = A Gorgeous Stone-Look Picture Frame
Want the look of decorative stone without the heavy weight or the heavy price tag? This DIY by YouTuber Love Crafted Decor gives you just that: a fake stone picture frame for artwork. All you have to do is mix paint with baking soda to create a texture that looks like stone when dry. The mix is easy to use, and with time and a little creativity, you can have your own fake stone frame to decorate your walls.
For this easy project, you don't even need a frame or glass. Instead, you can make your own out of four strips of cardboard, glue, and an acrylic plastic sheet to serve as the glass of your frame. You can find a five-pack of 8-by-10 inch Art3d Plexiglass Sheets on Amazon to use for multiple projects. The YouTuber also uses burlap for the frame's backing, but any fabric or craft paper would do. As for the paint, acrylic is best. Try a washable acrylic like Apple Barrel Essentials Paint Set on Amazon to get a range of colors. That particular set comes with the color Timeless Gray, perfect for a true stone look. Finally, you'll need a pair of brushes, a surface to mix, a hot glue gun or strong craft glue, and, of course, the main ingredient: baking soda.
How to create a faux stone frame
The first step is to measure the artwork or photo you want to frame and cut a flat piece of cardboard a few inches larger for the backing. The YouTuber chose pressed flowers as her artwork, but a favorite photo, four-leaf clover, or unique fabric design, like a small tapestry, can be used. Glue your art to the cardboard, centering it with enough room to assemble the frame around the image without covering any part of it up. Then, measure and cut the four pieces of cardboard that will become your frame. Before you start painting, make sure they fit your art, and trim as needed.
Next, pick your paint color and prepare to mix. The more baking soda you use, the more texture your frame will have. When painting on a surface like cardboard, try an even mix of paint and baking soda to start, and add more baking soda as needed. Other baking soda crafts, like this IKEA stone vase hack, recommend using less baking soda. Since cardboard is more porous, using more baking soda will allow a rougher, more stone-like texture. You may also need several coats to get the color and feel you desire.
After the baking soda paint mix has dried, use a hot glue gun to assemble your frame. You may need to trim the edges a bit to make it fit evenly. Once that's done, glue the edges of the artwork directly to the acrylic plexiglass, and then glue your cardboard frame on top of the plexiglass. When it's ready for display, add magnets to the back for an adorable way to decorate your kitchen, or glue a loop of string to each corner on the back of the frame to hang it from a nail.