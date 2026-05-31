Turn Old Cardboard Into An Adorable, Eco-Friendly Way To Decorate Your Kitchen

Ordinary cardboard boxes can be upcycled into a million things, and this DIY shows that includes adorable, magnetic picture frames for your fridge. Made by Yaya Knudsen (yaya_knudsen), this super cute project is more than just fun — by repurposing trash you are doing your part by helping to keep it out of the landfill. To complete this project, all you need is cardboard (before you set it aside for this project, make sure you store your boxes properly), a hot glue gun, fabric, a small magnet, scissors, and a print of one of your favorite photos. Start to finish, the project shouldn't take longer than an episode of your favorite show. When you are done, you'll have a beautiful picture to hang on your fridge — or make twenty and use your fridge as a gallery wall alternative!

To start, cut out the shape of your frame. In her tutorial, Knudsen creates rectangular frames, but you can do these in any shape (though wrapping the fabric might be a bit trickier). Then lay the picture you want to frame in the center of the cardboard and trace the perimeter. Use this outline to cut the inside of your frame using scissors or a craft knife. Try to keep the center in one piece, as you will be using it later. If you choose to make a frame that isn't rectangular, you will want to cut your picture to match that shape before using it to trace.