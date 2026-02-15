How To Upcycle An Ordinary Cardboard Box Into A Trendy Woven Storage Solution
Finding new and innovative ways to implement storage in your home isn't as easy as it sounds. This is especially true if you're on a tight budget, and you don't have the luxury of running to the Container Store or Walmart every time you need a spot to store your supplies. One way to declutter on a budget is to get creative, using items you have around the house — and nothing says "makeshift container" like a cardboard box. There are plenty of storage items that can easily pull double-duty in your home, but this one does it in style, and with plenty of opportunity to personalize the look.
The trick to this hack is to cut the cardboard into strips, then weave them into a basket. It might sound counterproductive to cut the box up, but the finished product is unrecognizable, and it'll work perfectly to store anything you'd like, from towels to craft supplies to extra rolls of toilet paper. That said, one thing to keep in mind when you reuse cardboard boxes to DIY a home storage solution is that water plus paper equals a mess. That means these aren't the best items to keep in the bathroom or any other damp place.
How to make your DIY woven box
To bring this woven box storage container to your home, you'll need to pick up a few DIY supplies. A sharp pair of scissors, a straight edge ruler, a pencil, and your cardboard box are a must. You'll also need fabric in a print or color of your preference, and no-sew adhesive strips. After gathering your supplies, you're ready to make this DIY dream a reality.
Use your ruler to measure equal strips on the cardboard, remembering that the strips will get shorter as you weave. Cut the fabric to fit the strips. Next, place the no-sew adhesive onto the cardboard and wrap the material around each segment. Lay out the number of strips you need to make up the width of the bottom of the basket, then layer in new ones in the opposite direction using a cross-hatch weave. Fold up the sides as you work, using some hot glue to secure the final piece. Decorate with jute or lace trim, hot glue on some faux flowers or gemstones, or leave it looking rustic. And now that you've pulled off this DIY project, why not try some of the other simple hacks for sneaking extra storage into your home?