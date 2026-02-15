How To Upcycle An Ordinary Cardboard Box Into A Trendy Woven Storage Solution

Finding new and innovative ways to implement storage in your home isn't as easy as it sounds. This is especially true if you're on a tight budget, and you don't have the luxury of running to the Container Store or Walmart every time you need a spot to store your supplies. One way to declutter on a budget is to get creative, using items you have around the house — and nothing says "makeshift container" like a cardboard box. There are plenty of storage items that can easily pull double-duty in your home, but this one does it in style, and with plenty of opportunity to personalize the look.

The trick to this hack is to cut the cardboard into strips, then weave them into a basket. It might sound counterproductive to cut the box up, but the finished product is unrecognizable, and it'll work perfectly to store anything you'd like, from towels to craft supplies to extra rolls of toilet paper. That said, one thing to keep in mind when you reuse cardboard boxes to DIY a home storage solution is that water plus paper equals a mess. That means these aren't the best items to keep in the bathroom or any other damp place.