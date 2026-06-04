Turn Budget-Friendly IKEA Vases Into Stunning Decor For Your Tables Or Shelves

It's easy to get sucked into the magic of IKEA, whether you're a fiend for their Swedish meatballs or you're in it for the low prices. A stroll through the maze-like showroom might leave you a little disoriented, but it'll also fill you with design inspiration. And while many IKEA finds are stunning on their own, the inexpensive pieces are also perfect for DIY projects that spruce up the original. You can turn an IKEA dresser into a high-end statement piece, for instance. Another example is the PÅDRAG vase. Its unique silhouette includes a rounded bottom that blends into a straight neck with ribbing throughout the vase to add texture. But TikTok creator @jenshomejournal combines two and coats them in a stone-like paint to make an impressive piece.

Because the PÅDRAG has a flat bottom, you can easily glue two together vases' bottoms together and still have a sturdy container. But instead of a single curved section, you have double curves and double the height to make the display stand out on a shelf or table. Painting and embellishing the clear glass containers helps disguise the fact that you glued two of them together, making it look like it was one large piece all along.

If you're feeling creative, you can use this same idea with other vases. Using two of the same kind of vase creates balance and symmetry from top to bottom, but you could also choose two different containers for a more eclectic look. Look for two containers with the same size of bottom, so they join together easily and look like they fit together.