Common Items To Avoid Buying At IKEA, According To Our Interior Designer

As an interior designer, a huge part of my job is guiding clients to choose furniture selections that are high in both aesthetics and quality, while still staying on budget, whatever that price point may be. When I'm looking for something with typically good quality that will fit into a lower or moderate budget, or something that's modular, flexible, or packed with unexpected storage, one of my go-to favorite retailers is IKEA. Creating furniture classics since its opening in 1943, IKEA has gained itself quite the loyal following, myself included. However, in over 80 years of furniture manufacturing, it makes sense that not every piece is an iconic IKEA hit. Sure, nearly everyone complains about the hassle of assembling flat pack furniture, but once the piece is built, it's usually smooth sailing from there ... except when it's not.

So I'm here today to do my due diligence and flag several common IKEA items that simply aren't worth spending your hard-earned cash on. Many items made the list because they are a disappointing redesign or replacement product for an IKEA classic with a devoted following. Others had flaws that made them unfit for their intended purpose when actually used in real life. But no matter how they made it here, the fact remains that the reviews, and some of my personal experiences, should serve as a fair warning before you buy. Despite this list, I'm still a diehard IKEA fan, so you know that if I've poo pooed a product, it's for good reason. I'll also admit that perhaps saying "avoid buying these items" is too harsh in many cases. Instead, let me spell out some major caveats for these IKEA products so you know exactly what you're up against if you decide to go for it.