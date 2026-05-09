Turn An IKEA Dresser Into A High-End Statement Piece With This DIY

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IKEA is known for its cost-effective home finds (mainly because of the flat-pack approach, which requires you to assemble furniture yourself), but the prominently Scandinavian-style furniture is often very simple, with light wood tones and clean lines. And while the minimalist Scandinavian design style suits many homeowners, others lean into a more maximalist approach with lots of fun little details, layered textures, and vibrant colors. If that's you, you don't have to pass up on IKEA deals — you just need to put your mark on them.

And that's just what Instagram creator @popofcolorproject does with a RAST Three-Drawer Dresser. Instead of leaving the unfinished pine wood dresser plain, she adds three-dimensional floral detailing and paints the whole thing green. The inspiration comes from an Anthropologie dresser with a price tag of almost $1,600. At $60, the RAST is a much more affordable alternative, even if you have to do the decorating yourself. Long, gold-tone drawer pulls are the finishing touch that pulls the piece together. Since it's not quite 27 inches tall, this small dresser can be a perfect nightstand for your bedroom or side table for your living room.

What's great about this project is its flexibility. Buy a new RAST, update one you already have, or thrift one — or use a completely different dresser or side table that you already own as the base for the project. In fact, you could add the flower details (which the original creator makes from epoxy resin) to other furniture pieces in the room to tie them together. Or, turn an old dresser into a bathroom vanity and add resin accents to make it unique.