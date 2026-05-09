Turn An IKEA Dresser Into A High-End Statement Piece With This DIY
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IKEA is known for its cost-effective home finds (mainly because of the flat-pack approach, which requires you to assemble furniture yourself), but the prominently Scandinavian-style furniture is often very simple, with light wood tones and clean lines. And while the minimalist Scandinavian design style suits many homeowners, others lean into a more maximalist approach with lots of fun little details, layered textures, and vibrant colors. If that's you, you don't have to pass up on IKEA deals — you just need to put your mark on them.
And that's just what Instagram creator @popofcolorproject does with a RAST Three-Drawer Dresser. Instead of leaving the unfinished pine wood dresser plain, she adds three-dimensional floral detailing and paints the whole thing green. The inspiration comes from an Anthropologie dresser with a price tag of almost $1,600. At $60, the RAST is a much more affordable alternative, even if you have to do the decorating yourself. Long, gold-tone drawer pulls are the finishing touch that pulls the piece together. Since it's not quite 27 inches tall, this small dresser can be a perfect nightstand for your bedroom or side table for your living room.
What's great about this project is its flexibility. Buy a new RAST, update one you already have, or thrift one — or use a completely different dresser or side table that you already own as the base for the project. In fact, you could add the flower details (which the original creator makes from epoxy resin) to other furniture pieces in the room to tie them together. Or, turn an old dresser into a bathroom vanity and add resin accents to make it unique.
Embellish a RAST dresser with three-dimensional flowers
Before you paint IKEA furniture (or any furniture, for that matter), remove the current finish and sand it to prep it for painting. Even if you buy a new RAST dresser, it's a good idea to sand it to create a smooth surface and wipe away dust and debris. Then, prime the cabinet to create a smooth surface and help the paint stick.
Next up is making your epoxy resin accents. This Kisrel Epoxy Resin Kit provides the supplies you need if you've never worked with the medium before. Then, choose silicone molds (the flexibility and heat-resistance make silicone ideal for epoxy resin) that fit the design you want. Stick with flowers, leaves, and vines if you want to mimic the inspiration project, or choose a different theme — like these GeoGeoDIY Marine Theme Silicone Molds for a coastal vibe. Follow the resin instructions to make and cure the shapes, and then adhere them to the cabinet drawers and the sides in your desired layout. You could also use air-dry clay instead of epoxy resin to create the accents.
Now, paint the entire piece, including the flowers, in your preferred color. The Anthropologie piece is white, while the inspo piece is light green. Choose a color you love, or paint the flowers separately in contrasting shades so they stand out from the cabinet color. Add drawer pulls that fit the overall design and position your customized dresser in its spot.