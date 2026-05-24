Transform Dollar Tree Vases Into Beautiful Faux-Stone Decor On A Budget
Stone decor adds natural texture and a touch of luxury to homes, but authentic pieces can be pricey. With a creative DIY project, you can emulate the trending natural stone look in your interior design without breaking the bank. The TikToker bethanyscasa shared a method that transforms Dollar Tree glassware into faux stone decor, while sticking to a tight budget.
With a triple-layer of spray paint, they turned various dollar store vases into decorative centerpieces for any room. The finished pieces have the same aesthetic effect as real stonework. Aside from being more affordable, this idea is also more practical for everyday decor. The finished pieces are much lighter than real stone material, making them easier to move around and style from room to room. You don't have to worry about their weight or rough texture chipping or scuffing shelves, tables, or countertops.
This project is also entirely doable with readily available products. Different glass vases are sold year-round at the dollar store, such as the Glass Hurricane Flower Vase and the Hana Tumbler Vase, and they're one of the Dollar Tree decor items you shouldn't overlook. This idea is also doable in a weekend, enabling you to upgrade your home on an impulse.
How to give budget-friendly glass vases a stylish faux-stone look
In order to transform Dollar Tree vases into stunning DIY decor, you'll need multiple glass vases, super glue, and three different spray paints. Feel free to improvise with the glass vases, picking identical or differently-shaped pieces. The only restriction is that they should have the same size opening. They'll be glued atop one another, so they must fit together like the ones in bethanyscasa's TikTok. You'll also need E6000 Industrial Strength Adhesive, or a Dollar Tree superglue alternative. When it comes to the paint, you can improvise with your own set of colors. However, to get the same look as the original TikToker, you'll need Rust-Oleum American Accents Satin Fossil Spray Paint, Rust-Oleum Specialty Sienna Stone Textured Spray Paint, and a spray paint that's clear with a satin finish.
@bethanyscasa
🪨 Dollar Tree Glass to Stone Must Try No one will ever know 🤣. Transform glass items into stone. This is such an easy DIY and can be done with any glass items! To achieve that stone-like finish, I used Rust-Oleum Fossil, then Rust-Oleum Sierra Stone, and I finished it with Rust-Oleum Satin Clear. *I used E6000 to glue the glass together. #bethanyscasa #dollartreecrafts #dollartree #dollartreecommunity #dollartreediy #dollartreediys #dollartreedecor #dollartreehacks #homedecordiy #stonehack #glasshack #glasstostone #rustoleum #diyhomedecor #simplediys #diydecor #dollartreediydecor
Assembling the faux-stone decor is the easy part. Glue the tops of the glasses together with a thin line of super glue. Use identical vases for a more cohesive, modern look, or mix them up for a more complex, contemporary aesthetic. Paint the outside with the satin fossil-colored spray paint first. After it dries, do a second coat in the stone-like paint, and finish the look with the satin clear coat. If you want a more textured finish, do multiple layers of each paint between drying periods.
Once the paint is dry, it's time to decorate. Leave the faux-stone vases as they are, or dress them up to better fit a room's aesthetic. Consider adding electronic tealights to make them functional and add ambient light. You could also add wood beads, potpourri, or other stylish decor. If you need more decor that matches the stone-like look, also try out the Dollar Tree pool noodle hack with a faux-stone look.