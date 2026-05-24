Transform Dollar Tree Vases Into Beautiful Faux-Stone Decor On A Budget

Stone decor adds natural texture and a touch of luxury to homes, but authentic pieces can be pricey. With a creative DIY project, you can emulate the trending natural stone look in your interior design without breaking the bank. The TikToker bethanyscasa shared a method that transforms Dollar Tree glassware into faux stone decor, while sticking to a tight budget.

With a triple-layer of spray paint, they turned various dollar store vases into decorative centerpieces for any room. The finished pieces have the same aesthetic effect as real stonework. Aside from being more affordable, this idea is also more practical for everyday decor. The finished pieces are much lighter than real stone material, making them easier to move around and style from room to room. You don't have to worry about their weight or rough texture chipping or scuffing shelves, tables, or countertops.

This project is also entirely doable with readily available products. Different glass vases are sold year-round at the dollar store, such as the Glass Hurricane Flower Vase and the Hana Tumbler Vase, and they're one of the Dollar Tree decor items you shouldn't overlook. This idea is also doable in a weekend, enabling you to upgrade your home on an impulse.