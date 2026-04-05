Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To DIY Gorgeous Faux-Stone Decor On A Budget

Let's be honest: There's nothing about a pool noodle that screams high-end decor. But leave it to the creative minds of DIYers to make it a reality — even showing how it's possible to craft a luxe DIY accent chair out of pool noodles. If you've been wanting to zhuzh up your space with a beautiful and modern-looking sculpture, then it's time to head over to Dollar Tree. The talented creator behind Nora G's Nook demonstrated how to turn one of their noodles into a faux stone sculpture on a budget (amazingly, it actually looks like it's constructed of stone). Your guests likely won't know anything different unless you allow them to pick it up! It's a design that's similar to an Otto Knot Sculpture, only it'll cost just a small fraction of the price if you make it yourself.

You'll need two things from Dollar Tree to bring this stylish coffee table decor to life: a package of Foam Crafting Balls and a Colorful Foam Pool Noodle. The project also requires supplies like a hot glue gun, toothpicks, white chalk or acrylic paint, baking soda, and Mod Podge. In order to give it an expensive-looking finish, grab Rust-Oleum's Stone Creations Spray Paint, or one that will provide a similar appearance. Find an empty surface where you'll have plenty of room to work. Since there's lots of painting involved, make sure to cover it with newspaper, cardboard, or kraft paper. It's now time to create a knot!