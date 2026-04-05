Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To DIY Gorgeous Faux-Stone Decor On A Budget
Let's be honest: There's nothing about a pool noodle that screams high-end decor. But leave it to the creative minds of DIYers to make it a reality — even showing how it's possible to craft a luxe DIY accent chair out of pool noodles. If you've been wanting to zhuzh up your space with a beautiful and modern-looking sculpture, then it's time to head over to Dollar Tree. The talented creator behind Nora G's Nook demonstrated how to turn one of their noodles into a faux stone sculpture on a budget (amazingly, it actually looks like it's constructed of stone). Your guests likely won't know anything different unless you allow them to pick it up! It's a design that's similar to an Otto Knot Sculpture, only it'll cost just a small fraction of the price if you make it yourself.
You'll need two things from Dollar Tree to bring this stylish coffee table decor to life: a package of Foam Crafting Balls and a Colorful Foam Pool Noodle. The project also requires supplies like a hot glue gun, toothpicks, white chalk or acrylic paint, baking soda, and Mod Podge. In order to give it an expensive-looking finish, grab Rust-Oleum's Stone Creations Spray Paint, or one that will provide a similar appearance. Find an empty surface where you'll have plenty of room to work. Since there's lots of painting involved, make sure to cover it with newspaper, cardboard, or kraft paper. It's now time to create a knot!
Here's how to twist up a luxurious-looking sculpture using a pool noodle
Take your pool noodle and start "tying" it up, similar to making a knot. It should look a bit like one! Once you're happy with the design, squeeze drops of hot glue into the creases to hold the noodle in position. Next, slice a foam ball in two, then adhere the pieces to the noodle's ends using glue and few toothpicks. Add white paint and a few shakes of baking soda to a bowl. Stir it up, and the combination will not only cover the foam, but it'll provide some texture as well. Paint the entire piece until it's fully covered. Allow it to dry, then paint on another coat, making sure you don't miss a spot.
Bring the noodle outside and spray it with the stone-colored paint. Once it's dry, the final step is to paint on a layer of Mod Podge to complete the sculpture. You'll now have a sophisticated piece of decor to steal the spotlight on your living room table, mantel, or bookcase. If you want to turn it into pool noodle wall art, you can secure the sculpture inside a large, glassless frame, and it'll provide quite the pop. You can also use a gold, silver, or bronze spray paint instead. As long as the bottom layer of paint is textured, it can still give off the impression that it's constructed of heavy material and worth a pretty penny.