Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To Create Gorgeous Wall Art On A Budget

To recreate the piece @nittas_homeandstyle shared on TikTok, you'll need three pool noodles. Remove any sticker labels, making sure to note where they were located. (The sticker adhesive will roughen the texture of the foam, which will show up when you apply paint.) Cut the pool noodles into three different lengths using a craft knife or serrated knife, then coat a wide, narrow canvas with decoupage and a foam brush. Starting in the center of the canvas, arrange the pool noodles so that each side mirrors the other and the spots that had stickers on are facing downward. Next, secure each segment with strong craft glue, like E6000, and coat the entire piece with gold spray paint. Once the paint is dry, add a strip of gold tape to each end of the pool noodles.

You're not limited to gold paint, either. Other metallic shades, such as bronze or silver, work well too. You can also play with entirely different aesthetics by using a variety of paint colors. For example, try out your favorite jewel tone for a midcentury modern color palette or a neutral shade for a more bohemian take. Whatever color you use, keep in mind that the paint will emphasize the texture of the foam. If you're not loving this look, consider using textured spray paint. This will create the illusion of stone, making the foam texture less obvious.

Finally, for a more minimalist vibe, you can cut the pool noodles into identical lengths. When placed side by side, they'll look like a simpler — yet no less chic — version of the original project. You could even use two or three smaller canvases instead of a single wide one, which will yield an instant wall art set.