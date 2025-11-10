Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To Create Gorgeous Wall Art On A Budget
Choosing wall art is one of the best parts of decorating a room, or, at the very least, a blank and boring wall. It's the perfect opportunity to emphasize your style while filling large spaces with color, dimension, and texture. However, ready-made wall decor can be expensive, so you may be looking for a wallet-friendly alternative. Sound familiar? Take a tip from TikTok user @nittas_homeandstyle, who created wall art on a budget using the Colorful Foam Pool Noodles at Dollar Tree. It's one of those easy DIY accent wall projects you can do in a weekend – and you don't even need any special supplies or skills.
This project involves cutting pool noodles, adhering them to a canvas, then spray painting the entire piece in metallic gold paint. That's all there is to it! Once you're finished, you can follow @nittas_homeandstyle's lead and hang it above your sofa for some attractive living room art. Alternatively, if you're looking for eye-catching bedroom accent wall ideas, this project will fit the bill too.
How to create wall art with Dollar Tree pool noodles
Incredible dollar tree pool noodles transformation 🤩 full video on YouTube (link in my bio) follow me for more.
To recreate the piece @nittas_homeandstyle shared on TikTok, you'll need three pool noodles. Remove any sticker labels, making sure to note where they were located. (The sticker adhesive will roughen the texture of the foam, which will show up when you apply paint.) Cut the pool noodles into three different lengths using a craft knife or serrated knife, then coat a wide, narrow canvas with decoupage and a foam brush. Starting in the center of the canvas, arrange the pool noodles so that each side mirrors the other and the spots that had stickers on are facing downward. Next, secure each segment with strong craft glue, like E6000, and coat the entire piece with gold spray paint. Once the paint is dry, add a strip of gold tape to each end of the pool noodles.
You're not limited to gold paint, either. Other metallic shades, such as bronze or silver, work well too. You can also play with entirely different aesthetics by using a variety of paint colors. For example, try out your favorite jewel tone for a midcentury modern color palette or a neutral shade for a more bohemian take. Whatever color you use, keep in mind that the paint will emphasize the texture of the foam. If you're not loving this look, consider using textured spray paint. This will create the illusion of stone, making the foam texture less obvious.
Finally, for a more minimalist vibe, you can cut the pool noodles into identical lengths. When placed side by side, they'll look like a simpler — yet no less chic — version of the original project. You could even use two or three smaller canvases instead of a single wide one, which will yield an instant wall art set.