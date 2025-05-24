Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Are The Secret Tool To Making A Luxe DIY Accent Chair

Building your own DIY custom furniture is no mean feat, though the effort and time put into these complex projects typically shows in spades with the end result. When time, energy, and care is put into crafting unique furniture pieces, the pride the maker feels and one-of-a-kind vibes a piece gives off usually make the arduous process worth it (rose-colored glasses, right?). While these more advanced DIYs may not be for the faint of heart, for those adventurous crafters willing to put in some TLC, there really isn't a more satisfying result than a beautiful, incredibly special piece of furniture you get to enjoy every day.

One such DIY was shared by Yoduvh Essentials on YouTube, where the maker, Yvonne, created a modern horizontally-channeled chair using pool noodles as the basis for her seat and upholstery foam. The faux-leather-wrapped noodles are held in place with copper pipes slid through the middle and two plywood side panels for support. While the premise is extremely clever and there's a lot to love about the incredibly layered DIY project, after some trial and error, the DIYer herself suggested there might be other ways to approach the project for added stability. And absolutely not knocking Yvonne's efforts in the slightest, we've used her process as a jumping off point and brainstormed a few alternative methods to improve chair stability and refine the finished look so you too can create this amazingly smart pool noodle chair for yourself. So using the YouTube video for reference and a few fresh steps, let's dive right into this moderately-advanced DIY that is sure to impress.