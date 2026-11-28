Craft A Stylish Countertop Storage Shelf With An Easy Dollar Tree DIY
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Cleaning up all the clutter on your countertops is a great first step toward making your kitchen or bathroom more functional. This usually requires a bit more effort than simply shoving everything into the nearest drawer, however. One way to tackle the mess is to buy organizers from home goods retailers. But why spend a fortune on them when you can often assemble and customize similar storage solutions at home? For example, you can make a stunning two-tiered countertop shelf using inexpensive Dollar Tree products with this easy DIY from foodtalkdaily on TikTok. This creator took two Crafter's Square wood plank hangers, wrapped them in shelf liner, and glued them to four silver Special Moments Photo Frames. She also used pieces from one of Dollar Tree's Tumbling Tower Games as spacers to separate the frames.
Unfortunately, the wood plank hangers that the foodtalkdaily creator used in her TikTok aren't available at Dollar Tree at the time of writing. That said, the store's Crafter's Square MDF Wood Plank Boards should make suitable replacements. You'll need to reduce their width with a saw, though, so that they fit inside your 4-by-4-inch picture frames. Aside from the supplies mentioned earlier, you'll need hot glue, a pair of pliers, and, of course, a selection of containers or other items that look nice enough to display on your new countertop shelf. The finished DIY doesn't just have to be a practical fixture — it can also serve as an elegant-looking decor piece that pairs well with Martha Stewart's top countertop organizing tips.
Creating an elegant countertop shelf with Dollar Tree picture frames
You can begin this project by covering the tops and sides of your wood plank pieces with your shelf liner. However, if your planks are thinner, like the ones used in foodtalkdaily's TikTok, you may want to glue two boards together with wood glue to make each shelf more stable and increase its weight capacity. The original DIY uses a shelf liner with a marble pattern, but there are tons of other design options out there. You might find products like the Qoubao Self Adhesive Colorful Floral Shelf Liner preferable, for example, because they have a cozier look. Once you're done wrapping your shelves, pop the interior pieces out of your picture frames and use pliers to remove their fasteners.
Next, hot glue pairs of tumbling tower blocks to the top and bottom inside edges of two of your frames. Once they're in place, attach the remaining frames to them, so that the blocks work as spacers. If you're concerned about stability, use a strong craft adhesive like E6000 in place of hot glue. Finally, attach one shelf to the bottom inside edge of the picture frames and the other shelf to the top outer edge. You could make your shelves both organized and eye-catching by putting a selection of glass jars on them. If you do, first give your glass jars a stunning vintage makeover to further increase their visual appeal. You could also place a small plant or a couple of battery-powered candles on your shelf as an alternative means of turning it into a countertop storage solution that doubles as decor.