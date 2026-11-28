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Cleaning up all the clutter on your countertops is a great first step toward making your kitchen or bathroom more functional. This usually requires a bit more effort than simply shoving everything into the nearest drawer, however. One way to tackle the mess is to buy organizers from home goods retailers. But why spend a fortune on them when you can often assemble and customize similar storage solutions at home? For example, you can make a stunning two-tiered countertop shelf using inexpensive Dollar Tree products with this easy DIY from foodtalkdaily on TikTok. This creator took two Crafter's Square wood plank hangers, wrapped them in shelf liner, and glued them to four silver Special Moments Photo Frames. She also used pieces from one of Dollar Tree's Tumbling Tower Games as spacers to separate the frames.

Unfortunately, the wood plank hangers that the foodtalkdaily creator used in her TikTok aren't available at Dollar Tree at the time of writing. That said, the store's Crafter's Square MDF Wood Plank Boards should make suitable replacements. You'll need to reduce their width with a saw, though, so that they fit inside your 4-by-4-inch picture frames. Aside from the supplies mentioned earlier, you'll need hot glue, a pair of pliers, and, of course, a selection of containers or other items that look nice enough to display on your new countertop shelf. The finished DIY doesn't just have to be a practical fixture — it can also serve as an elegant-looking decor piece that pairs well with Martha Stewart's top countertop organizing tips.