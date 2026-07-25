Not Baskets, Not Bins: The Easy Countertop Storage Solution That Doubles As Decor

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The secret to a stylish interior is balancing decorative and functional elements. Your countertop storage doesn't have to be solely utilitarian. Turn it into decor with an organizing hack that doesn't use baskets or bins. The TikToker cutebutloud showed how they poured a variety bag of baby potatoes into a cylindrical glass, adding a homey and unique touch to their countertops.

This unique spin on decanting, which is a common habit of people with organized homes, is just as decorative as it is functional. The designer Nina Lichtenstein told Homes and Gardens, "Glass jars, such as mason jars and sleek canisters, offer a dual purpose: they keep your ingredients fresh and organized while adding a charming aesthetic to your cooking space." In addition to being versatile, lidless glass jars are budget-friendly and easy to find at thrift shops, dollar stores, and many other home goods retailers. This hack is easy for anyone to implement, as it fits well with all kitchen designs from sleek modern interiors to rustic farmhouse spaces.

This simple solution is brilliant because it keeps common ingredients out in the open, making them easy to track when it's time to restock. Having such items out on a countertop also prevents these flimsy bags of ingredients from getting lost in the depths of a pantry behind large boxes and stacked cans. Like the idea that turns thrifted glass containers into sink-side storage, this hack ensures that items are both within sight and easy reach.