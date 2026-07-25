Not Baskets, Not Bins: The Easy Countertop Storage Solution That Doubles As Decor
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The secret to a stylish interior is balancing decorative and functional elements. Your countertop storage doesn't have to be solely utilitarian. Turn it into decor with an organizing hack that doesn't use baskets or bins. The TikToker cutebutloud showed how they poured a variety bag of baby potatoes into a cylindrical glass, adding a homey and unique touch to their countertops.
This unique spin on decanting, which is a common habit of people with organized homes, is just as decorative as it is functional. The designer Nina Lichtenstein told Homes and Gardens, "Glass jars, such as mason jars and sleek canisters, offer a dual purpose: they keep your ingredients fresh and organized while adding a charming aesthetic to your cooking space." In addition to being versatile, lidless glass jars are budget-friendly and easy to find at thrift shops, dollar stores, and many other home goods retailers. This hack is easy for anyone to implement, as it fits well with all kitchen designs from sleek modern interiors to rustic farmhouse spaces.
This simple solution is brilliant because it keeps common ingredients out in the open, making them easy to track when it's time to restock. Having such items out on a countertop also prevents these flimsy bags of ingredients from getting lost in the depths of a pantry behind large boxes and stacked cans. Like the idea that turns thrifted glass containers into sink-side storage, this hack ensures that items are both within sight and easy reach.
How to turn glasses into decor that also works as countertop storage
This hack works for more than short-term potato storage. Unpack a variety of countertop kitchen ingredients in open-top jars. It's a great way to stow potatoes, garlic, onion, and shallots, which are best kept in cool, dry, and well-ventilated spots, such as lidless containers. When purchased in bulk, these items often come in mesh produce bags. Trying out this method enables you to upcycle the mesh produce bags around your home, removing them as clutter and eyesores.
The original TikToker poured small potatoes into a simple glass cup, like the Threshold Glass Bower Tall Tumbler. You can emulate their idea by decanting starchy root vegetables into a standalone glass, or by unpacking an array of vegetables into multiple glass receptacles. A common rule of thumb is to arrange items in sets of three. This gives a space more depth and complexity without causing clutter. Pour your vegetables into three identical open-top jars or three glasses that vary in size and shape. Just keep the different vegetables separate, so they don't cause each other to decay prematurely.
Set the glass jar or jars directly on a countertop beside other displayed kitchen essentials, such as utensil crocks and cutting boards. You can also turn this glass storage idea into a more prominent focal point by arranging it atop a large kitchen tray or carefully curated doily along a stylish backsplash. Just be mindful not to place these jars too close to a stovetop. There should be roughly a foot of clear countertop space on either side of a cooktop, especially while it's in use. Following this rule encourages fire safety and keeps decanted ingredients from being directly exposed to heat and humidity while you're cooking.