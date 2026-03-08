15 Smart Ways To Reuse Mesh Produce Bags: You'll Wonder Why You Didn't Think Of These Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to a 2024 EPA estimate, the United States generates over 96 million tons of packaging material waste per year. Since plastic mesh produce bags are also a type of packaging material, it really wouldn't do to add to that already large number by tossing used ones out. Although these bags are very practical for grocery store use since they keep fresh fruits and veggies lightweight and fresher for longer, that doesn't mean that's all they're good for. Instead of throwing away produce bags after a single use, consider repurposing them for various smart tasks and hacks around the house. This is a great way to cut down on plastic waste at home while engaging in easy, creative DIYs.

Below are 15 clever ways to upcycle produce netting. Many of these hacks have practical and functional uses. However, some also have aesthetic and decorative value. From holding bars of soap to supporting a growing vegetable garden, theses bags have a surprisingly wide range due to the variety of colors and simple design. Most of the DIYs below only require household materials to complete, so there's no need to buy costly extra supplies and materials. These projects are budget-friendly and applicable all over the house.