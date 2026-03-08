Turn Thrifted Glass Containers Into Artsy Sink-Side Storage And Organization
Sinks are naturally prone to clutter. They're high-traffic areas in bathrooms and kitchens, often littered with dishes, bathroom items, and other essentials. Fortunately, there are ways to say farewell to sink-side clutter with stylish thrift store finds.
There is an ingenious, budget-friendly way to upcycle a thrifted glass collectible into a sink-side solution. The next time you stop by a secondhand store, visit a garage sale, or browse an online marketplace, keep an eye out for vintage glass containers. TikToker @redeux_style discovered that the L.E. Smith Vintage Green Moon & Stars Glass Kitchen Canisters are an artsy and practical way to declutter while boosting interior design aesthetic.
You have a good chance of finding these valuable vintage jars at thrift stores, as L.E. Smith products were massively popular throughout the mid 1900s. Many of the canisters go for hundreds of dollars at auction. They are worth a pretty penny if you find a highly coveted set. However, if you hold onto your find, they're also great way to accentuate a kitchen with a classic touch while upgrading sink-side storage.
The perks of using vintage glass canisters as decorative sink-side storage
A practical home design keeps essentials within easy reach. Instead of tucking dishwasher pods in an impractical corner beneath a kitchen sink, leave them topside in a classy L.E. Smith or other 20th-century jar. The dishwasher pods serve as a functional vase filler for the glass pieces. Slide the canister beside or behind a sink with other decanted items, such as a glass bottle of hand soap or dish detergent, for extra aesthetic appeal.
The beauty of upcycled vintage jars is that there are many ways to style them. If you prefer a minimalistic kitchen setup, they can stand alone on a countertop. If you have more things to store, go thrifting for a whole set like the L.E Smith Dark Blue 4-Piece Moon and Stars Canisters. You can also give other glass jars and vases an old-fashioned makeover to emulate authentic milk glass. The canisters don't have to stay together, and you could fill some with coffee pods, garlic cloves, and other miscellaneous kitchen items depending on your needs. Don't hesitate to repurpose this item to say goodbye to bathroom clutter too, as it's a great place to stow Q-tips, cotton balls, and other cosmetic products.
The best part of this idea is that it's ultimately more practical than keeping dishwasher pods or other common household products in their flimsy original packaging and hidden away. Everyone in your household will know where to find them, and they won't have to go digging in cabinets. Having products stocked on a countertop also makes it more noticeable when they're running low.