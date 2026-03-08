Turn Thrifted Glass Containers Into Artsy Sink-Side Storage And Organization

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sinks are naturally prone to clutter. They're high-traffic areas in bathrooms and kitchens, often littered with dishes, bathroom items, and other essentials. Fortunately, there are ways to say farewell to sink-side clutter with stylish thrift store finds.

There is an ingenious, budget-friendly way to upcycle a thrifted glass collectible into a sink-side solution. The next time you stop by a secondhand store, visit a garage sale, or browse an online marketplace, keep an eye out for vintage glass containers. TikToker @redeux_style discovered that the L.E. Smith Vintage Green Moon & Stars Glass Kitchen Canisters are an artsy and practical way to declutter while boosting interior design aesthetic.

You have a good chance of finding these valuable vintage jars at thrift stores, as L.E. Smith products were massively popular throughout the mid 1900s. Many of the canisters go for hundreds of dollars at auction. They are worth a pretty penny if you find a highly coveted set. However, if you hold onto your find, they're also great way to accentuate a kitchen with a classic touch while upgrading sink-side storage.