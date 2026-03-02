Farewell, Sink-Side Clutter: This Thrift Store Kitchen Find Organizes And Decorates At The Same Time
Clutter can quickly overtake your bathroom, particularly the countertop beside your sink. As you get ready for the day, it's easy to leave toiletries and other small supplies scattered across your counter, but this bathroom countertop storage solution comes from a kitchen essential. Butter dishes, specifically ornate vintage versions, are surprisingly great for functioning as a catch-all container for small items. From gorgeous crystal with intricate designs and vibrant colors to more simple glass and ceramic versions, classic butter dishes have a unique style that feels luxurious and classy. These old style butter dishes are becoming coveted thrift store finds, and you can style them in different ways.
Small trays, with and without lids, are types of modern bathroom storage that help cut out all countertop clutter, and butter dishes work in the same way. Whether you keep the covering on top or reorient your vintage crystal or glassware to act as an open dish, these small containers will sit neatly beside your sink and organize your space without taking up much room. While this thrift store kitchen find works wonderfully for beside-the-sink bathroom storage, you could also use it for a bit of kitchen countertop organization as well, sorting things like tea bags. The narrow shape of butter dishes makes them perfect for fitting neatly beside the sink, whether it's in your kitchen or bathroom, and keeping small items organized to prevent countertop clutter.
Repurposing a butter dish to organize your bathroom sink area
First, check out your local thrift or secondhand stores until you find a gorgeous butter dish that looks like it'll complement the decor in your bathroom. Most vintage butter dishes include a flat tray with a dome shaped lid, and some also have a decorative knob on the top. For a bathroom storage idea that'll leave you breathless, simply set the cute dish with the lid next to your sink. This could hold a bar of hand soap, jewelry, or other little odds and ends that are taking up valuable countertop space. With butter dishes that don't have a knob on top, turning the whole thing upside down and using the flat base as the lid makes for an adorable, vintage-looking container. This could hold cotton pads, Q-tips, or other things you like to keep near the sink.
Surprisingly, butter dishes offer versatile sink-side storage for small bathrooms. Depending on the design of your dish, you might opt to use just the base tray for easy storage. This works well to gather small everyday items like makeup, acting as a countertop organizing tray. Otherwise, if your rounded lid doesn't have a handle, you can set it upside down on top of the flat tray for a deeper dish to set beside your sink. Forgoing the tray and using just the upside down top as a container is great when the space beside your sink is particularly narrow.