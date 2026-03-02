Farewell, Sink-Side Clutter: This Thrift Store Kitchen Find Organizes And Decorates At The Same Time

Clutter can quickly overtake your bathroom, particularly the countertop beside your sink. As you get ready for the day, it's easy to leave toiletries and other small supplies scattered across your counter, but this bathroom countertop storage solution comes from a kitchen essential. Butter dishes, specifically ornate vintage versions, are surprisingly great for functioning as a catch-all container for small items. From gorgeous crystal with intricate designs and vibrant colors to more simple glass and ceramic versions, classic butter dishes have a unique style that feels luxurious and classy. These old style butter dishes are becoming coveted thrift store finds, and you can style them in different ways.

Small trays, with and without lids, are types of modern bathroom storage that help cut out all countertop clutter, and butter dishes work in the same way. Whether you keep the covering on top or reorient your vintage crystal or glassware to act as an open dish, these small containers will sit neatly beside your sink and organize your space without taking up much room. While this thrift store kitchen find works wonderfully for beside-the-sink bathroom storage, you could also use it for a bit of kitchen countertop organization as well, sorting things like tea bags. The narrow shape of butter dishes makes them perfect for fitting neatly beside the sink, whether it's in your kitchen or bathroom, and keeping small items organized to prevent countertop clutter.