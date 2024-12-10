The Bathroom Countertop Storage Solution That Comes From A Kitchen Essential

A well-stocked bathroom facilitates all of your self-care and grooming needs, from acts of daily maintenance like showering and brushing your teeth to deciding whether you want to wear makeup today. However, the more you use it, the more cluttered your bathroom countertop and storage areas are bound to become, particularly if your living situation shifts to include roommates, children, or a significant other.

Clutter has a negative impact on one's sense of belonging in a particular home, so it's worth getting ahead of the game by planning out some bathroom organization solutions. For a more outside-the-box quick home hack that can start your bathroom organization efforts off on the right foot, consider looking at items like storage caddies from another room in need of regular upkeep and decluttering: your kitchen.

If you've used a kitchen caddy before, you'll know how useful it is. Well, the same logic applies to the bathroom. There are plenty of other helpful bathroom storage ideas to inspire you, from tucking extra shelves into tight spaces to buying pre-made organization kits for your countertops or drawers. Nothing says you have to exclusively stock your bathroom with products and storage solutions designed for bathrooms, though — especially if your home's aesthetic doesn't match the tile sets typical of many suburban American bathrooms. That's why a compartmentalized kitchen caddy, typically used for things like cutlery and napkins, can be so helpful.