The Bathroom Countertop Storage Solution That Comes From A Kitchen Essential

A well-stocked bathroom facilitates all of your self-care and grooming needs, from acts of daily maintenance like showering and brushing your teeth to deciding whether you want to wear makeup today. However, the more you use it, the more cluttered your bathroom countertop and storage areas are bound to become, particularly if your living situation shifts to include roommates, children, or a significant other.
Clutter has a negative impact on one's sense of belonging in a particular home, so it's worth getting ahead of the game by planning out some bathroom organization solutions. For a more outside-the-box quick home hack that can start your bathroom organization efforts off on the right foot, consider looking at items like storage caddies from another room in need of regular upkeep and decluttering: your kitchen.
If you've used a kitchen caddy before, you'll know how useful it is. Well, the same logic applies to the bathroom. There are plenty of other helpful bathroom storage ideas to inspire you, from tucking extra shelves into tight spaces to buying pre-made organization kits for your countertops or drawers. Nothing says you have to exclusively stock your bathroom with products and storage solutions designed for bathrooms, though — especially if your home's aesthetic doesn't match the tile sets typical of many suburban American bathrooms. That's why a compartmentalized kitchen caddy, typically used for things like cutlery and napkins, can be so helpful.
A kitchen caddy in your bathroom opens the door for more
Not every piece of kitchen decor will transition perfectly to your bathroom, but a cutlery caddy just might. In a TikTok video uploaded by user @stephpase, Pase shows off a locally sourced, woven kitchen caddy with four compartments that stores all of her daily skincare products next to the bathroom sink.
There are similar products marketed specifically as bathroom caddies, though many are made using harder plastic materials designed for direct contact with water — often for holding shower products. That's not to say bathroom storage solutions can't also have a copacetic relationship with your kitchen products; another TikTok clip from the @hometalk account suggests using hanging shower caddies as a pots and pans storage hack, for example. Still, items designed for kitchens often have an undeniably more attractive "look" that you may want to capitalize on.
Your bathroom organization can even go a step further than Pase's cutlery caddy hack by picking up a piece with rotating compartments for easier access to each item. Amazon offers rotating cutlery caddies for cheap, which could save you a lot of time and space on your countertops. Given how important it is to clean and disinfect your home, especially moist places like the bathroom that are prone to growing mold, keeping things organized will make those inevitable cleaning sessions that much easier. Having extra space can even open up new opportunities for bathroom design details like specially folded towels that will really impress your guests.