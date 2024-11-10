This Stunning Bathroom Detail Adds A Finishing Touch That'll Impress Your Guests

Napkin folding has been seen as the hallmark of fine dining since the 16th century, providing guests with an impressive display to appreciate before undoing their origami-like folds to wipe off their mouths. However, this kind of design work doesn't need to be locked to the kitchen or dining room table. Dubai-based home organizer Salam Shaban (also known as @tidymess_dxb) shared a "little guest towel inspo" on her Instagram page that shows how to design a decorative bathroom hand towel with added functionality: displaying a small houseplant. This finishing detail features a kangaroo-like pouch that Shaban uses to hold a sprig of leaves, with the flora visible while folded over her towel rack.

The bathroom display is relatively simple to accomplish when compared to similar activities like folding bed sheets. First, Shaban folds the towel halfway lengthwise, but doubles the edge of that fold back to layer two quarter-size strips. She then carefully takes the towel by its folded and flat ends around two-thirds of the way crosswise, making sure the first step holds as she flips the whole thing over with its one-third length now folded over the top. From there, the other side of the towel can be folded over and tucked inside the doubled-layered edge of that one-third length, ensuring the kangaroo pouch visible on the original top part of the towel can't easily come undone. With this simple design detail innocuously tucked into the corner for guests to discover, your bathroom will be ready to impress.