11 Genius Ways To Repurpose An Old Vase And Say Goodbye To Bathroom Clutter

Over the years, you may have built up a collection of vases from past decorative centerpieces, indoor flowers, and other enterprises. Instead of tossing or donating old decor, consider upcycling it for a higher purpose. Spare pots are handy for more than many people realize. These storage capsules are perfect for stowing and organizing various household objects in plain sight.

Vases are timeless home accents, even when they aren't used for their traditional purpose of housing flowers and foliage. They come in various colors, sizes, shapes, patterns, and materials, and there's bound to be a design that befits your bathroom. A rustic terracotta pot fulfills a homey, farmhouse vibe, while a sleek, glass cylinder suits a glamorous, modern look. Essentially, homeowners can use any style container to hide and contain washroom clutter while complementing their interior design. In fact, earthenware and ceramic vases are popular choices for bathrooms because they add depth and texture to a sterile environment. However, some designers say that glass vases also have a place in modern and spa-inspired spaces.

Fortunately, the organizational ideas on this list use all kinds of vases, from opaque patterns to etched, clear glass. Some of these ideas are also doable with different types of pots, not just the one mentioned. No matter what the old vases look like, they're sure to be useful for some form of organization, such as storing things like cotton swabs and toothbrushes, or transformed into tissue holders. Especially in a bathroom where clutter is a prominent issue.