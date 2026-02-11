11 Genius Ways To Repurpose An Old Vase And Say Goodbye To Bathroom Clutter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the years, you may have built up a collection of vases from past decorative centerpieces, indoor flowers, and other enterprises. Instead of tossing or donating old decor, consider upcycling it for a higher purpose. Spare pots are handy for more than many people realize. These storage capsules are perfect for stowing and organizing various household objects in plain sight.
Vases are timeless home accents, even when they aren't used for their traditional purpose of housing flowers and foliage. They come in various colors, sizes, shapes, patterns, and materials, and there's bound to be a design that befits your bathroom. A rustic terracotta pot fulfills a homey, farmhouse vibe, while a sleek, glass cylinder suits a glamorous, modern look. Essentially, homeowners can use any style container to hide and contain washroom clutter while complementing their interior design. In fact, earthenware and ceramic vases are popular choices for bathrooms because they add depth and texture to a sterile environment. However, some designers say that glass vases also have a place in modern and spa-inspired spaces.
Fortunately, the organizational ideas on this list use all kinds of vases, from opaque patterns to etched, clear glass. Some of these ideas are also doable with different types of pots, not just the one mentioned. No matter what the old vases look like, they're sure to be useful for some form of organization, such as storing things like cotton swabs and toothbrushes, or transformed into tissue holders. Especially in a bathroom where clutter is a prominent issue.
Hide feminine products in a discreet, old vase
There are some bathroom essentials that a household may want within reach, but still out of sight. Keep feminine hygiene products close at hand by tucking them into a discreet opaque receptacle. A vase remains conspicuous, whether placed behind a toilet, on a countertop, or tucked alongside decor on a bathroom shelf. This idea is also practical because feminine products are individually wrapped. Once unboxed, they clutter drawers, cabinets, and countertops. The vase creates a designated spot that is classy and practical for unpacking such items.
Stock ornate glass vases with bathroom essentials
Stay classy with this bathroom storage trick that's recommended by Joanna Gaines. Turn washroom supplies into decor with a trio of glass vases. Fill transparent vases with Q-tips, cotton balls, cotton pads, makeup sponges, or other similar essentials. This creates a spa-like vibe by putting items on display without interrupting the design. The transparent storage is also beneficial because it shows when you're due to restock. On a side note, ensure your chosen vases are wide enough to fit a whole hand in, so items are reachable even when reserves are running low.
Store single-use bathroom items in a modern glass vase
Glass vases are also good places to store single-use, wrapper-bound bathroom items. Retainer cleaning tablets, eye lubricating drops, and other miscellaneous items often come in individually wrapped packages. Instead of littering a bathroom drawer with scattered plastic and paper baggies, neatly tuck them into a short glass container. Like the aforementioned trick, ensure it's easy to reach in and out of the opening, so it's more practical for everyday use. A square-shaped vase is ideal, since the straight edges make it easier to pile the small packages in an organized fashion.
Pour diffuser oil and stack sticks in a decorative, ribbed vase
Slender vases with narrow neck openings are the perfect shape to hold diffuser sticks and oil. Look for essential oil solutions that smell like citrus, bergamot, or geranium, so your bathroom emulates a luxury spa. Diffuser sticks are a small and modest way to keep a bathroom smelling fresh without taking up too much countertop space. This ultimately leaves more room for other cosmetic and hygienic items.
Transform a vase into a tissue holder
A popular DIY repurposes an old jar to store facial tissues, and it's possible to repurpose a round vase for the same purpose by just piling in the folded tissues. This idea is a little tricky, since it's difficult to retrieve stored tissues if a vase is too narrow or too wide. The overall size shouldn't be much taller or wider than a standard tissue box. This is a much more stylish idea than leaving tissues in a clunky manufacturer container, especially if sticking to a strict and classy interior design theme.
Turn a vintage crystal vase into a toothbrush holder
Instead of leaving toothbrushes scattered on a countertop, use an old or thrifted crystal vase as a toothbrush holder. The crystal glass has a glamorous aesthetic, especially if paired with a silver tray. However, don't forget to wash this repurposed toothbrush receptacle from time to time, ideally once a week, to keep it sparkling and looking glamorous.
Store vitamins and supplements in glass vases
Many people include vitamins in their diets, and unfortunately, most daily supplements don't come in stylish containers. Instead of cluttering a countertop with homely pill bottles, empty your daily doses into an aesthetically attractive vase instead. If you aren't good at differentiating between supplements, label the product and expiration date with ONUPGO chalkboard labels. Only use this method in a well-ventilated bathroom and store it away in a cabinet, since too much humidity and moisture can degrade vitamins.
Hide a spare toilet paper roll in a wide, opaque flower vase
A spare toilet paper roll is the inanimate hero of the bathroom when a former roll runs out. Toilet paper is an undeniable essential in these rooms, but it's also an unsightly object to put on display. Completely mask a spare roll from view by sliding it inside an opaque flower vase. You can set this flower holder on the back of a toilet or on a shelf nearby, so it's reachable when the time comes, but not cluttering random spaces.
Put makeup brushes in a glamorous vase filled with decorative stones
Makeup brushes don't have to be a part of a bathroom countertop mess. Make them a deliberate part of a washroom design by upcycling a transparent vase with decorative stones. Use enough stones so that you can prop the makeup brushes upright. If you want to stick to a tight budget, Dollar Tree's clear glass accent gems are only $1.75 each. This creates an eccentric piece of decor that keeps your brushes in line and countertops clear.
Keep bobby pins contained in a tiny vase
Tiny vases are the classy answer to organizing small drawer items. Stock a collection of bobby pins in a mini square block, and tuck it into a deep bathroom drawer. This trick isn't solely reserved for bobby pins. It's also applicable to hair ties, hair clips, disposable applicators, and other minuscule items. Something like the 3" square glass Vase by Ashland from Michaels will work well, or you may have other unused receptacles lying forgotten around your home.
Tuck makeup sponges in a flared, vintage vase
Here's a final vase trick to organize and store makeup sponges. Pick up a textured option with a flared top, and fill the inside with multi-colored or white makeup sponges. Colorful sponges have a more playful look, while plain white sponges better maintain a modern or minimalist aesthetic. Place the vessel of sponges on a designated tray and combine it with other modern bathroom ideas that help cut out clutter.