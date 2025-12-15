Say Goodbye To Bathroom Clutter With Joanna Gaines' Sleek Storage Trick

To start, consider the items you'd like to store and how many containers you need. From there, you can work on finding the appropriate vessels. If you love the mismatched "homey" look, try upcycling glass bottles and mason jars for bathroom storage and decor. You can tie ribbons around the tops of the containers in colors that match your bathroom, glue fabric on the insides of the jars, or cover their outsides with colored pieces of glass for a mosaic effect. Alternatively, if you prefer new containers, check out the Wood with Antique Brass Container at Magnolia, which is available in different sizes. For more affordable options, consider the VINTERFINT Green Glass Jar with Lid at IKEA or the Ribbed Glass Jars with Metal Lids at Dollar Tree.

Finally, place the vessels in a basket to keep them contained and stylish. A wire or metal version is ideal for industrial looks, while a basket made of natural materials is great for bohemian spaces. The Slim Rectangle Water Hyacinth Basket at Hobby Lobby is the perfect example. Regardless of the style, use a rectangular basket; this will allow you to place the jars in a row, making sure you can easily see each container. Then, display the vessels on the countertop or on a rack above the toilet, which is an awesome way to make the most out of over-the-toilet storage.

For even more organizational flair, add a chalkboard label to each jar. Another idea is to print labels on waterproof stickers, which will allow you to pick a font and style that best suits your space.